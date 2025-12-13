Note from the editor: As regular readers may know, I’ve paused Substack subscriptions for the foreseeable future due to ongoing health issues. In the meantime, T.W. Burrows has agreed to file occasional investigative reports, on the strict condition that his fee—white willow bark and carefully positioned handfuls of hay—be delivered to the entrance of his burrow without forms, disclosures, or a five-year review of his posting history.

For new readers: T.W. (Thumper to his friends) is not your average rabbit—not since the brain-crenulation incident involving a UFO in my backfield… but that’s another story.

Coming soon to a dictatorship near you:

“Mandatory Social Media: In order to comply with the January 2025 Executive Order 14161 … CBP is adding social media as a mandatory data element for an ESTA application. The data element will require ESTA applicants to provide their social media from the last 5 years.”

“4. High Value Data Elements: To comply with the January 2025 E.O. (14161), and the April 4, 2025, Memorandum Updating All Forms to Collect Baseline Biographic Data, CBP will add several ‘high value data fields’ to the ESTA application, when feasible. This is in addition to the information already collected in the ESTA application. The high value data fields include:

a. Telephone numbers used in the last five years;

b. Email addresses used in the last ten years;

c. IP addresses and metadata from electronically submitted photos;

d. Family member names (parents, spouse, siblings, children);

e. Family number telephone numbers used in the last five years;

f. Family member dates of birth;

g. Family member places of birth;

h. Family member residencies;

i. Biometrics—face, fingerprint, DNA, and iris;

j. Business telephone numbers used in the last five years;

k. Business email addresses used in the last ten years.”

The Five-Year Burrow Audit

by T. W. Burrows

(Senior Lagomorph Correspondent, Digital Border Security)

I’ve only been to the United States of America a handful of times (don’t quote me on this): when I tunnelled into the Smithsonian, Club Bryan, and the Mossad–MI6 annexe at Langley. Those were the days when, with the right disguise, I could still enter the U.S. legally.

Unfortunately, if I ever attempted to enter again—without the burrowing—I would now be required to submit five years of my social-media history, which, owing to a regrettable phase from 2020 to the present involving epidemiological skepticism, technocrat memes, questions about Mossad kompromat, and a sustained argument with a golden retriever on X, would almost certainly result in my immediate rendition to a windowless TSA interview room marked:

“Lagomorph – Ideological Irregularities.”

The justification, I am told, is security.

Security, in this case, meaning:

“Please explain this tweet from March 2020 where you liked a post containing the words ‘mass hysteria,’ ‘Pfizer,’ ‘Operation Warpspeed’, and a dancing raccoon.”

The New Visa Question We Don’t Say Out Loud

The old question used to be:

“Are you a criminal?”

The new question is:

“Have you ever been ironic in public?”

And not merely ironic — historically ironic.

Five years’ worth.

The statute of limitations on sarcasm has officially expired.

Under the proposed system, tourists from friendly allied nations will be asked to provide a list of every platform they have ever used, every handle they have ever adopted, and—presumably—every moment in which they briefly lost faith in public institutions while doomscrolling at 2:17 a.m. Or, anytime, really.

This is not surveillance, we are assured. It is “vetting.”

Which is surveillance, but with better posture and a clipboard.

The Algorithm Is Patient, Unlike Humans

A human border guard might understand context (good luck with that).

The algorithm does not.

The algorithm does not laugh.

It does not forgive.

The algorithm sees only patterns:

A like here

A retweet there

A momentary flirtation with the phrase “This feels authoritarian?”

Congratulations. You have been categorized as Pre-Radical (Tier 2).

Please step aside.

A Friendly Reminder for Writers, Comedians, and Rabbits

The most chilling aspect of the Five-Year Burrow Audit is not that it exists.

It is that it works retroactively.

You are not being judged for who you are now, but for who you were before you knew the rules had changed.

That joke you made?

That question you asked?

That article you shared without endorsing but also without denouncing loudly enough?

History has been reclassified as intent.

As for me, I will remain in my burrow (honest).

I will travel instead through books, forests, and jurisdictions that have not yet decided that opinions age like milk.

I wish America well. Truly.

But until irony is decriminalized, dissent stops being treated as pre-crime, and the algorithm learns to recognize a joke, I regret to inform DHS—aka the Palantir Police—that this rabbit’s posting history is strictly for internal chewing only.

P.S. A cousin working at an undisclosed burrow somewhere in the States just sent me this questionnaire that looks like a draft of a form from the Palantir Police:

Appendix A: Sample ESTA Questionnaire

Office of Retrospective Thought Compliance

(Lagomorph Edition)

Please answer all questions truthfully. Incomplete honesty may result in delays, denial of entry, or permanent philosophical misalignment.

1. In the past five (5) years, have you used social media?

☐ Yes

☐ No

☐ Unsure (please list platforms you may have used while emotionally compromised)

2. Please list all social media platforms you have used since January 1, 2020.

☐ Twitter / X

☐ Facebook

☐ Instagram

☐ TikTok

☐ Reddit

☐ Substack

☐ Comment sections (specify newspapers)

☐ Group chats that “got weird”

☐ Other (including forums you found while searching “why does this feel wrong?”)

3. Please list all usernames, aliases, pseudonyms, burner accounts, ironic accounts, anonymous accounts, and accounts you forgot the password to.

(Attach additional pages if necessary. Failure to remember will be interpreted as intent.)

4. Have you ever:

☐ Liked a post later described as “misleading”

☐ Shared an article without reading the full study

☐ Asked a question that began with “Just wondering, but—”

☐ Used quotation marks around the phrase “The Science”

☐ Reacted with a laughing emoji to a serious government announcement

5. Between 2020 and 2022, did you experience any of the following:

☐ Confusion

☐ Distrust

☐ Pattern recognition

☐ Temporary loss of faith in experts

☐ Permanent loss of faith in experts

(Checking more than two boxes may trigger Enhanced Cognitive Screening.)

6. Have you ever posted, reposted, or passively agreed with content containing any of the following terms:

☐ “Authoritarian”

☐ “Narrative”

☐ “Overreach”

☐ “Censorship”

☐ “Emergent system”

☐ “This won’t age well”

☐ “Remember when…”

7. Please explain the intent behind the following activity:

On March 14, 2021, you liked a post stating: “Funny how dissent used to be normal.”

☐ Satire

☐ Irony

☐ Emotional exhaustion

☐ Foreign influence

☐ Unknown (most concerning)

8. Have you ever followed, even briefly, an account later described by media partners as:

☐ “Problematic”

☐ “Contrarian”

☐ “Heterodox”

☐ “Polarizing”

☐ “Rabbit-coded”

9. Were any of your opinions formed:

☐ Before official guidance was issued

☐ After official guidance changed

☐ During a livestream

☐ While listening to a podcast longer than 45 minutes

☐ While reading primary sources

(Last two responses require explanation.)

10. Do you believe people should be allowed to hold opinions that make others uncomfortable?

☐ Yes

☐ No

☐ I used to, but I’ve grown

11. Have you deleted any posts in the last five years?

☐ Yes (please explain why you felt shame)

☐ No (please explain why you lack shame)

12. Final Declaration

I hereby affirm that my past thoughts, jokes, questions, and moments of doubt are fully aligned with my present intentions, future compliance, and any narratives that may be retroactively updated after submission of this form.

Signature: ____________________

Date: ____________________

Species (optional): ___________

Thank you for choosing the United States.

Your memories will be reviewed shortly.

Please note: we already have all the answers to the above questions.

Be careful not to perjure yourself.

Have a good day!

I can see it now:

OFFICER: State your name for the record.

BURROWS: T. W. Burrows.

OFFICER: And your reason for travel?

BURROWS: Tourism. Possibly curiosity. A general desire to see what freedom looks like under fluorescent lighting.

OFFICER: Let’s stay focused.

You’ve been selected for secondary screening.

BURROWS: I could tell by the chairs.

OFFICER: Do you recognize this post?

BURROWS: That’s a meme.

OFFICER: Please answer the question.

BURROWS: Yes.

OFFICER: On April 6, 2021, you liked a post stating:

“Funny how emergency powers never seem to expire.”

Can you explain the intent behind that interaction?

BURROWS: At the time, it appeared humorous.

OFFICER: And now?

BURROWS: It appears prescient.

(pause)

OFFICER: Were you aware that liking content can be interpreted as endorsement?

BURROWS: I was under the impression it could also be interpreted as acknowledgment, curiosity, or thumb fatigue.

OFFICER: That is not how the system interprets it.

OFFICER: Let’s discuss your pattern of engagement.

Between 2020 and 2022, you liked content expressing distrust in institutions.

BURROWS: Which institutions?

OFFICER: Yes.

OFFICER: You also followed several accounts later categorized as contrarian.

BURROWS: I read widely.

OFFICER: That is noted.

(typing continues for an uncomfortable length of time)

OFFICER: Do you believe governments sometimes act in their own interests rather than the public’s?

BURROWS: Historically—

OFFICER: A simple yes or no will suffice.

BURROWS: Then no, but with footnotes.

OFFICER: Have you ever used irony to express disagreement?

BURROWS: Frequently.

OFFICER: Please refrain from doing so in the future.

OFFICER: Do you consider yourself an independent thinker?

BURROWS: I consider myself a rabbit.

OFFICER: That was not the question.

OFFICER: I’m required to ask:

Do you pose a threat to the United States?

BURROWS: Only to its salad reserves.

(long silence)

OFFICER: The system has flagged you as Ideologically Ambiguous.

BURROWS: Is that bad?

OFFICER: It is… unresolved.

OFFICER: One final question.

If admitted, will you refrain from posting commentary critical of U.S. policies while inside U.S. territory?

BURROWS: For how long?

OFFICER: While inside U.S. territory.

BURROWS: Including my thoughts?

OFFICER: Especially those.

(typing stops)

OFFICER: Your application is under further review.

BURROWS: Naturally.

OFFICER: You may wait here.

BURROWS: For how long?

OFFICER: We’ll know when the system does. Good luck with the continuous fluorescent lighting and lack of hay and water.

Note: This is not actually me. I do not appear in photographs, for obvious reasons. Also, do you really think I’d apply for an ESTA?

