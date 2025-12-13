Build Back Better

Build Back Better

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
11h

Many years ago, I left England to go seek my fortunes and future abroad and America was the last Country on this planet I would have chosen to go to......

For those whose Countries won't let them access Substack, Opera Browser has a built in VPN which allows access to Substack and it's useful for going to other banned sites too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mathew Aldred · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture