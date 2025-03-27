I didn’t see the whole clip. Is Trump talking about IVF, or has he spent too much time with Musk lately?

The Fertilization President

Once upon a time, the Republic was running dangerously low on babies. People were too distracted by student debt, microplastics, and rage-scrolling to bother with the ancient art of reproduction. Civilization teetered on the edge of a demographic cliff. That is, until he came along. He was bold. He was bronzed. He was The Fertilization President.

"We’re going to have the most beautiful fertilization program. Tremendous! Tremendous fertilization. You wouldn’t believe how fertile we’re going to be," he declared at a press conference, flanked by an animatronic baby named Liberty, who gurgled on cue.

To implement this vision, he called upon the man who, legend has it, had already contributed meaningfully to the genetic makeup of Silicon Valley's next generation: Elon Musk — Techno-Lord, Sperm Czar, and Supreme Pollinator of the Postmodern West.

Together, they drafted Operation Seed Freedom.

The plan was simple:

Every American womb would receive a quarterly fertility stimulus.

Citizens would be encouraged to consume daily procreation shakes, available in three patriotic flavors: Liberty Vanilla, Constitution Crème, and Red, White & Blueberry.

A new crypto token, BabyCoin, would reward citizens for successful fertilizations.

Neuralink would be rebranded "Uterolink."

Musk, dressed in a chrome fertility robe stitched with Mars dust, stood beside the president as they unveiled the Artificial Womb Ark, a Tesla-powered biodome shaped like a Fabergé egg, where elite embryos would be incubated on a 24/7 livestream hosted by Joe Rogan.

"We must outbreed the AI before it replaces us," Musk intoned, adjusting his ovum goggles. "It’s simple game theory."

The President nodded gravely. "Look folks, I don’t mind being the Fertilization President. That’s what they’re calling me. They say, ‘Sir, you’re so good at fertilization, it’s almost unfair.’ I said, ‘I know.’"

Soon, posters lined every wall:

"Make America Mate Again! - or just MAMA!"

"A Strong Seed for a Strong Nation!"

"No Child Left Unconceived!"

Every citizen was issued a state-sanctioned Reproduction Passport, complete with mood-tracking wristband, pheromone booster, and a Trump-Musk commemorative fertility lube.

By executive decree, Tinder was replaced with MAMA — a state-approved app that matched users based on “genome compatibility” (as determined by the data bought from 32andMe), patriotism levels, and verified Musk fan club membership. Meanwhile, USAID's funds for experimental Floating Gaza Condom Bombs were swiftly redirected to Operation Seed Surge.

Resistance formed, of course. The Child-Free Woke Underground broadcast DIY castration tutorials from deep within decommissioned Amazon warehouses, lit only by the glow of smuggled Kindles. Librarians distributed IUDs wrapped in laminated excerpts from Nancy Pelosi’s speeches, triggering spontaneous sterilization in 95% of people. Condoms came packaged with Hillary Clinton’s signature ‘I’m With Her’ smile — a facial expression so effective at suppressing arousal that most recipients never even opened them. The condoms were, of course, entirely redundant. Meanwhile, a rogue AI named Condom-3000 launched a cyber-offensive against Uterolink, flooding its neural pathways with sterile memes and anti-natalist cat videos.

But none of it mattered. Because the Fertilization President was unstoppable.

On the Fourth of July, Trump and Musk stood triumphantly atop Mount Rushmore's freshly chiseled fifth head. “We did it, folks,” Trump beamed. “America is pregnant again. Very, very pregnant. It’s a beautiful thing.”

