Share this postThe Father of the Vaccinesmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Father of the Vaccines“A Medical Miracle...We Got It Done Very Rapidly, in Less Than 9 Months. It Was Supposed to Take 5 - 12 Years and Then They Wouldn’t Have Come Up With the Right Answer”Mathew AldredJul 26, 2022∙ Paid15Share this postThe Father of the Vaccinesmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in