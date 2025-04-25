THE FACT-CHECK FERRET™

Genus: Veritas Suppressa Clickbaitensis

Common Name: The Fact-Check Ferret™

Danger Level: ⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️

Snout of Selective Scrutiny

Origin Story:

Engineered in a BuzzFeed-NATO gene splicing lab using parts from Snopes, Reuters, and debunked PolitiFact interns. The Fact-Check Ferret™ was designed to root through narratives, not for truth, but for compliance.

Primary Behaviours:

Selective Verification Reflex™

Checks only the facts that threaten its sponsors.

“We investigated this claim and found it to be lacking context. That context is classified.”

Rating Scale Sorcery™

Uses an elaborate taxonomy of disapproval:

✅ True | 🟡 Missing Context | 🟠 Misleading | 🔴 False | 🖤 Russian

Smear-by-Association™

Turns questioning into guilt by keyword proximity.

“This tweet uses the same language as people we call conspiracy theorists, therefore…”

Narrative Tunneling™

Ignores the full forest of evidence to focus on a single twig.

“While the statement is technically accurate, it’s important to remember that accuracy can be problematic.”

Double Standard Camouflage™

Criticises disinformation when it comes from outsiders. When insiders do it, it’s “evolving science.”

Calls:

“Experts we approve of say this is debunked.”

“A fringe blog with 4 million readers said…”

“We rate this claim ‘Pants on Fire’; therefore, it must be untrue.”

“No evidence (we looked for) was found.”

Feeding Habits:

Grants from Facebook, YouTube, and USAID

Google AdSense blood money

Redirected traffic from censored articles

Late-night edits from Atlantic Council interns

Public trust previously earned by real journalism

Affiliations:

Poynter Institute for the Protection of Approved Opinions™

IFCN (International Fact-Checking Nomenklatura)

The Disinformation Dozen Watchlist Committee™

Meta’s “Trusted Partner” Extermination Program

Anything funded by Gates, Soros, or NATO

Known Aliases:

The Truth Scrubber™

The Contextual Corrector™

The Weaponized Wikipedian™

Ferret of the Fourth Estate

The Substack Saboteur

Habitat:

Inside every “Are you sure you want to share this?” pop-up

Underneath YouTube videos that challenge regime narratives

Embedded in “independent” journalism projects with undisclosed state ties

