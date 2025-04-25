THE FACT-CHECK FERRET™
From The Field Guide to Cultural Compliance Fauna
Genus: Veritas Suppressa Clickbaitensis
Danger Level: ⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️
Snout of Selective Scrutiny
Origin Story:
Engineered in a BuzzFeed-NATO gene splicing lab using parts from Snopes, Reuters, and debunked PolitiFact interns. The Fact-Check Ferret™ was designed to root through narratives, not for truth, but for compliance.
Primary Behaviours:
Selective Verification Reflex™
Checks only the facts that threaten its sponsors.
“We investigated this claim and found it to be lacking context. That context is classified.”
Rating Scale Sorcery™
Uses an elaborate taxonomy of disapproval:
✅ True | 🟡 Missing Context | 🟠 Misleading | 🔴 False | 🖤 Russian
Smear-by-Association™
Turns questioning into guilt by keyword proximity.
“This tweet uses the same language as people we call conspiracy theorists, therefore…”
Narrative Tunneling™
Ignores the full forest of evidence to focus on a single twig.
“While the statement is technically accurate, it’s important to remember that accuracy can be problematic.”
Double Standard Camouflage™
Criticises disinformation when it comes from outsiders. When insiders do it, it’s “evolving science.”
Calls:
“Experts we approve of say this is debunked.”
“A fringe blog with 4 million readers said…”
“We rate this claim ‘Pants on Fire’; therefore, it must be untrue.”
“No evidence (we looked for) was found.”
Feeding Habits:
Grants from Facebook, YouTube, and USAID
Google AdSense blood money
Redirected traffic from censored articles
Late-night edits from Atlantic Council interns
Public trust previously earned by real journalism
Affiliations:
Poynter Institute for the Protection of Approved Opinions™
IFCN (International Fact-Checking Nomenklatura)
The Disinformation Dozen Watchlist Committee™
Meta’s “Trusted Partner” Extermination Program
Anything funded by Gates, Soros, or NATO
Known Aliases:
The Truth Scrubber™
The Contextual Corrector™
The Weaponized Wikipedian™
Ferret of the Fourth Estate
The Substack Saboteur
Habitat:
Inside every “Are you sure you want to share this?” pop-up
Underneath YouTube videos that challenge regime narratives
Embedded in “independent” journalism projects with undisclosed state ties
Further reading: