The Enlightenment Eugenicist

Genus: Homo Promethean Predatoris Genetica Infinitus

Common Names: The Enlightenment Eugenicist | The Transhumanist Visionary | The Billionaire Breeder | The Science-Adjacent Svengali

Habitat

Private islands and Brownstones, cryogenics symposiums, and AI ethics boards hosted in undisclosed locations. Prefers climate-controlled lairs with biometric security and a conference room with a big bed and surveillance cameras named “The Future.”

Nesting Grounds:

Manhattan penthouses with walls of books by the usual suspects— and cameras.

Ivy League offices underwritten by shadowy foundations

Underground bunkers featuring cloning facilities and biometric sex dungeons

Call

Rarely vocal in the wild, but known to issue carefully curated statements such as:

“Humanity can be perfected, but not through democracy.”

“I only wanted to spread my DNA for the good of civilization.”

“The future will be owned by those who prepare the genome.”

These utterances often trail off into non-disclosure agreements or disappear entirely after an arrest, suicide, or "retirement to Israel."

Plumage & Display

Dresses as either a venture capitalist or a fallen angel in a Patagonia vest

Seen hosting salons blending particle physics, ancient mysticism, and coercive reproduction

Carries notebooks filled with sperm-optimized food regimens and AI-governed dating algorithms

Behavioural Traits

Consent-Evasion Reflex – Masters the art of reframing exploitation as “visionary collaboration.”

Scientism Cloak – Wears the language of neuroscience, genetics, and bioethics like a cape, to obscure the predator beneath.

Legacy Obsession – Desires not only to influence the future—but to own it genetically.

Sperm Philanthropy – Offers himself as a benefactor and a breeding partner—typically without informed consent.

Cosmic Justification Loop – Frames crimes against humanity as “long-term species strategy.”

Documented Nesting Activity: The Zorro Ranch Experiment

One primary specimen, tagged Epsteinus Justificatus, was observed attempting to impregnate 20 women at a time in a New Mexico compound while funding scientific research into genetic superiority: human betterment, progress, reason via trafficking, blackmail, intellectual honeytraps. He collected scientists like Pokémon and invited them to dinners where the line between debate and debasement was porous.

Ecological Impact

Corrupts Scientific Fields: Leaves trails of compromised ethics boards, ghostwritten papers, and quietly defunded dissenters.

Disorients Public Morality: Blurs the line between scientific ambition and sociopathic control.

Accelerates Elite Decoupling: Creates a class of hyper-rationalist ideologues convinced they should breed, rule, and transcend death—preferably by uploading their consciousness into unconsenting interns.

Danger Level

Rated ★★★★★ (Extinction-Capable) on the Narrative Compliance Scale.

While polite in panels and generous with grant money, The Enlightenment Eugenicist actively dismantles consent, ethics, and democratic oversight, replacing them with a post-human caste logic designed in Palo Alto and fertilized in secret.

Field Guide Note

Mainstream View:

A misunderstood genius ahead of his time. A private philanthropist—an inspirational story of a school teacher turned billionaire—who just wanted to help the species evolve through visionary science and avant-garde personal habits; it is better for all of us if we don’t ask too many questions about his connections.

Dissenting View:

A sexually predatory Mossad cultist who wrapped his pathology in peer review and funded the future like a Bond villain with a STEM fetish.

A walking TED Talk with a tranquilliser dart behind his back.

The Enlightenment’s final mutation: a utopian rapist with a clipboard.

