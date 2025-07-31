By T.W. Burrows, Investigative Rabbit and Masked IP Elder

Burrowed beneath the shredded fibre optics of the former Free Internet, I’ve been chewing through the latest leaks—this time courtesy of one Rep. Jim Jordan, a curious hairless primate from the Western Territories. And oh, what a carrot cache it is.

The documents reveal what some of us long suspected: The British Empire is back—not with redcoats and rifles, but with Trust & Safety flags and Terms of Service violations. Gone are the days of His Majesty’s gunboats. Today, they send emails to Google.

It begins innocuously enough: a citizen files a Freedom of Information request. He simply asks where the British government is housing asylum seekers, using public money. Reasonable, yes? Democratic, even?

Denied. The reason? Ambiguous. Vague. Possibly offensive.

When this citizen posts his rejection letter online, DSIT—the Department for Science, Innovation and Technocratic Tyranny—contacts Big Tech and asks them to censor it. The rationale? It may provoke “division.” Or worse: discomfort.

To recap:

Asking what your taxes are spent on = Harmful.

Posting the answer you were refused = Dangerous.

Pointing out this absurdity = Grounds for algorithmic vaporisation.

From Jordan’s leaks, we now have a sampling of posts flagged as “concerning content” by DSIT. Here’s a short glossary:

“England looks like another country” = Hate speech.

Footage of mass street celebrations unrelated to British culture = Destabilising.

Criticism of police handling of rape gangs = Potential extremism.

FOI rejections that make us look bad = Misinformation.

If Orwell were alive, he’d sue for copyright infringement.

According to Jordan, a senior UK police official—empowered by the same DSIT infrastructure—warned American citizens that they could face prosecution for posts he found offensive, even if posted from abroad.

Read that again: The UK is threatening U.S. citizens for speech.

Jordan spells it out:

“Criticize Keir Starmer or UK immigration policy from anywhere in the world, and you should watch out.”

Welcome to the Digital Commonwealth of Thought Regulation, where citizenship doesn’t matter—only compliance.

This brave new world is full of paradoxes so thick they’d choke a badger. You can be unpersoned for sharing an FOI rejection — but if you cover up an entire rape gang cartel, you get promoted to the Ministry of Inclusion.

This isn’t just about Britain, of course. It’s about a blueprint — one already being exported. The UK’s Online Safety Act is merely the first node in a transnational control network linking government bureaucrats, corporations, and algorithms in a holy trinity of soft-totalitarianism.

They will say it’s “for the children.” They will say it’s “to prevent harm.” They will say it’s “to stop the Far Right™.”

But we, the burrowing few, know the truth: “It’s not your safety they want. It’s your silence.”

Yours in glorious noncompliance,

T.W. Burrows

Founder of the Brotherhood of the Masked IP

—Deplatformed since The Great Reset in 2020, but given a new voice on Mathew’s Substack (even if currently shadowbanned in favour of billionaire Zionist funded Substacks declaring they are the “free press”).

