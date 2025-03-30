Margaret Meyer has now roped Oxford University into defending her decision to award Mark Carney a doctorate—whether they like it or not.

Statement from Dr. Margaret Meyer, Official Fellow of Economics at Nuffield College and Mark Carney’s doctoral supervisor at Oxford:

“I believe you are mischaracterizing this work. As an academic of nearly 40 years, I see no evidence of plagiarism in the thesis you cited nor any unusual academic practices. When pieces are frequently referenced in an academic text, it is typical that overlapping language appears. For example, over the course of this more than 300-page thesis, the Michael Porter book referenced in your question is cited dozens of times. Within his thesis, Mark acknowledged, cited, scrutinized, and expanded on this piece. Mark’s thesis was evaluated and approved by a faculty committee that saw his work for what it is: an impressive and thoroughly researched analysis that set him apart from his peers.”

“Mark’s thesis was evaluated and approved by a faculty committee…” i.e. ‘it wasn’t just me’

I wonder how long it will be before someone tracks down Meyer’s doctoral thesis and runs it through ChatGPT or Grok. I wonder what we would find.

Incidentally, why doesn’t Carney tell his minions to correct the tweet? He wasn’t awarded a PhD; he was awarded a D Phil:

So now the question is: Will Oxford stand by Meyer, or will they quietly ignore the growing criticism? After all, Oxford is a textbook example of the Monopoly of the Elites—a self-perpetuating system that polices outsiders while protecting its own.

And let’s clear something up: the National Post’s analyst isn’t just some partisan crank or Conservative donor. He’s a law professor who specializes in plagiarism. But honestly, you don’t need academic credentials to see what’s obvious. Below are just a few side-by-side excerpts from Carney’s thesis that were published in the National Post:

“Domestic profitability is not a good indication of true international competitive advantage for three important reasons.” — Michael E. Porter, The Competitive Advantage of Nations, 1990, p. 797. “There are three reasons why domestic profitability is not a good indicator of true international competitive advantage.” — Mark Carney’s thesis, 1995, p. 206. “First, government intervention can impede international competition and artificially support domestic profits.” — Porter, 1990, p. 797. “First, government intervention can impede international competition and artificially support domestic profits.” — Carney thesis, 1995, p. 206. “Second, in an industry or economy where many firms are following harvesting strategies, firms may maintain profitability though they are losing competitiveness. Finally, differences in accounting standards in preparing financial statements make cross-national comparisons in profitability problematic, as does the lack of systematic data in many countries.” — Porter, 1990, p. 797. “Second, in an industry or an economy where many firms are following harvesting strategies, firms may maintain profitability even though they are losing competitiveness. Third, differences in accounting standards and the lack of systematic data prevent international comparisons.” — Carney thesis, 1995, p. 206. “Social norms and values affect the nature of home demand…” — Porter, 1990, p. 129. “Second, social norms and values affect the nature of home demand.” — Carney thesis, 1995, p. 90. “Related industries are those where firms can share activities in the value chain across industries (for example, distribution channels, technology development) or transfer proprietary skills from one industry to another.” — Porter, 1990, p. 782. “The former are industries which share activities in the value chain across industries (e.g., distribution channels or technology development) or transfer proprietary skills between them.” — Carney thesis, 1995, p. 84. “If stockholders are imperfectly informed, temporarily low earnings may cause the stock to become undervalued, increasing the likelihood of a takeover at an unfavorable price…” — Jeremy Stein, “Takeover Threats and Managerial Myopia,” Journal of Political Economy, 1988, p. 61. “This argument assumes that shareholders are imperfectly informed and that temporarily low earnings may cause the stock to be undervalued increasing the probability of a takeover at an unfavourable price.” — Carney thesis, 1995, p. 190. “Maximizing the present value of their income will be equivalent to maximizing the following utility at each time t” — Jeremy C. Stein, Efficient Capital Markets, Inefficient Firms: A Model of Myopic Corporate Behavior, Quarterly Journal of Economics, 1989, p. 658. “Maximising the present value of their income will be the same as maximising the following utility function at each time t” — Carney thesis, 1995, p. 224. “Earnings more than one period into the future can be ignored, as current decisions have no effect on such earnings.” — Stein, 1989, p. 659. “Our simple characterisation of the effects of harvesting means that earnings more than one period in the future can be ignored since current decisions have no effect on these earnings.” — Carney thesis, 1995, p. 224. “In a steady state signal-jamming equilibrium, managers will borrow a constant amount each period from the next period’s earnings, and the market will correctly anticipate this borrowing. — Stein, 1989, p. 659. “In the steady state equilibrium, the managers will borrow a constant amount each period, and the market will correctly anticipate this borrowing.” — Carney thesis, 1995, p. 225. “The setting for the game is a pure exchange economy with a finite number of states.” — H.S. Shin, “News Management and the Value of Firms,” The RAND Journal of Economics, 1994, p. 60. “The setting for the game is a pure exchange economy with a continuous number of states.” — Carney thesis, 1995, p. 211.

Some might shrug and say, “Who cares if Carney knows anything about economics? It’s all bullshit anyway.” And honestly—they’re not wrong. Economics, as practiced by the ruling class, isn’t a science. It’s a branch of elite philosophy—a theology of the banksters used to justify their grip on power while masquerading as objective truth.

But the real story here isn’t just that Carney may have cut corners to earn his doctorate in two years instead of five. It’s that, rather than admit as much, his camp doubled down. Why would an elite waste time in academia when they can be fast-tracked to Davos? Better to assume the Canadian public will swallow whatever credential is waved in front of them, as long as it’s wrapped in Oxford tweed and backed by a Liberal Party tweet.

To be fair to Carney, he’s just following the standard elite playbook. He's hardly unique. I’ve documented plenty of similar cases on my Substack (links below), but one that stands out is the head of the EU—yet another graduate from Klaus “Ze Bug” Schwab’s stable of democracy-piercing protégés:

In 2015, researchers collaborating at the VroniPlag Wiki reviewed von der Leyen's 1991 doctoral thesis and alleged that 43.5% of the thesis pages contained plagiarism, and in 23 cases citations were used that did not verify claims for which they were given.[40][41] Multiple notable German academics such as Gerhard Dannemann [de] and Volker Rieble [de] publicly accused von der Leyen of intended plagiarism.[42] The Hannover Medical School conducted an investigation and concluded in March 2016 that while the thesis contains plagiarism, no intention to deceive could be proven.[43][44] The university decided not to revoke von der Leyen's medical degree.[43] Critics questioned the independence of the commission that reviewed the thesis as von der Leyen personally knew its director from joint work for an alumni association.[44] Various media outlets also criticized that the decision was nontransparent, not according to established rules, and failed to secure high academic standards.[44][45][46]

“No intention to deceive could be proven” - only the elites can get away with this sort of wordplay (try plagiarising half your thesis as a pleb).

It’s what Ursula and her buddy elites call the “European values” of “transparency and accountability”.

Since 2018 an investigative committee organized by Germany's Federal Audit Office is looking into how contracts worth tens of millions of euros were awarded to external consultancy firms.[110][111][71] The auditing office has found several irregularities in how the contracts were awarded. During the investigation, two of von der Leyen's phones were confiscated, but data from both phones have been deleted before being returned to the defence ministry.[112] In turn, opposition lawmaker Tobias Linder has filed a criminal complaint against von der Leyen suspecting deliberate destruction of evidence relevant for the case.[113][114]

In April 2021, The New York Times reported that von der Leyen had exchanged electronic correspondence with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla negotiating terms of sale of the COVID-19 vaccine to the EU.[166] Emily O'Reilly, the European Ombudsman, accused von der Leyen of "maladministration" for failure to disclose that correspondence upon a FOI request, and for claiming that the messages had disappeared, and for further claiming that the vaccine line item of the EU's budget was confidential.[167][168]

Instead of trotting out Margaret Meyer to defend both herself and Carney, the Liberal Party could’ve just gone with something like this:

“After reviewing his doctoral thesis from many years ago, the Prime Minister acknowledges that it was rushed and contains too many passages lifted from other authors. He has asked Oxford University to revoke the degree, as it does not reflect his best work. He hopes Canadians will instead judge him by his time at the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, and his collaboration with Klaus Schwab.”

Sorry, I slipped into satire there. Hard not to.

