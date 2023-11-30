Share this postThe Elites Are Forced to Acknowledge the People Say "No to CBDCs"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Elites Are Forced to Acknowledge the People Say "No to CBDCs""Respondents to the public questionnaire were largely opposed to a digital dollar and to the Bank of Canada researching it"Mathew AldredNov 30, 2023∙ Paid13Share this postThe Elites Are Forced to Acknowledge the People Say "No to CBDCs"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in