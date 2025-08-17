Editor’s note:

T.W. just shared with me some rather disturbing correspondence from his distant cousin in England, which I’m publishing with their permission here.

No one quite remembers when Robin “Dusty” Burrows first emerged from the abandoned shafts of the Nottinghamshire coalfields. Some say he was born beneath Welbeck Abbey during a lunar eclipse; others claim he is the result of a crenulation event — the same quantum-neurological burst that transformed his Canadian cousin T.W. into a slightly paranoid, hyperintelligent cultural critic and conspiracy realist with access to forbidden files (his paws do excellent work underground, and those teeth can chew through armored submarine fiber straight into the landing stations and Tier-1 backbone routers). From what we can gather, Dusty’s brain crenulation — the moment he went from smooth-brained docility to something far more dangerous — happened the same night as Thumper’s. They both experienced a flash of ancestral memory, a blast of unfiltered data, and a sudden yearning for seditious pamphlets.

I’m told that Dusty leads an extensive network of rebel warrens nestled across the abandoned coal tunnels of Nottinghamshire, the interlinked cellars and underground coachways of the Dukeries estates (once playgrounds of the British aristocracy), and the hollow oaks of Sherwood Forest, which hum at certain frequencies when dissent is near.

He is rarely seen during the day, having undergone several myxomatosis resurrections, which have left his eyes milky but hyper-receptive to symbolic light. He glows, faintly, when provoked. At night, he moves beneath the surface — coated in coal dust, nearly invisible, emitting the occasional Orwell quote in Morse thumps against root systems.

Dusty is widely read, with annotated gnaw marks across texts ranging from John Wycliffe (proto-underground librarian), Isaac Newton (especially the private apocalyptic papers), William Blake (with whom Dusty claims to share dreams), George Orwell (whom he calls “The one who saw the burrow’s end”), and Jacques Vallée, although he calls him "The Cartographer of Shadows"

Despite his aversion to sunlight and surveillance, Dusty maintains an active correspondence with cousin T.W. through fungal mail – encoded spore-bursts traveling through mycelial networks - Albatross courier – a single enormous bird named Jodrell who flies only at twilight, fed on scrawled verses and frozen chickpeas - and occasional 4chan threads – posted in dead boards at midnight using proxy roots and acorn routers. Their alliance spans continents, conspiracies, and several species.

Apparently, among lagomorph insurgents, Dusty is a legend. He wears no insignia, but carries a blackened whistle made from a hollowed earlobe of a fallen DEFRA agent. He once broke into a corporate data silo beneath Clumber Park and replaced the contents with The Book of Ecclesiastes translated into badger. He is feared by local councils, land registry officials, and the BBC Natural History Unit, which once tried to film him...

From the Desk of T.W. Burrows (Underground and undisclosed location, under Mathew’s shed, Nova Scotia)

August 16, 2025

Dear Cousin Dusty,

Word reached me by fungal mail (the encrypted mycelium worked a treat) that your local overlords, the woke Redcoats, are now attempting to enforce their speech codes upon American servers. Specifically, they’re threatening to fine 4chan. How they will do this in practice is difficult to comprehend - it’s a place so unregulated, I remember it once hosted a debate between a raccoon and a fax machine.

Naturally, I expected this sort of move from your soggy archipelago. What startled me was the sheer gall — sending a bureaucratic email across the Atlantic and expecting compliance, as if we were still a colony and your king's sausage-fingered seal held power over our firewalls.

I wrote a strongly worded screed (see enclosed newsletter) and sent it to every liberty-minded soul in the land, including a suspiciously well-groomed possum who claims to be armed with subpoenas.

But enough from me. How goes the resistance in your moss-covered realm?

Yours in unlawful cogitation,

Thumper

Former carrot smuggler, current First Amendment fundamentalist (would-be, as not technically a resident or citizen of the United States).

The Hollow Oak, Sherwood Perimeter No. 3

17 August (Gregorian, reluctantly)

To my cousin T.W., Sovereign of the Northern Clover Quadrants,

Word of your latest broadcast reached us via the usual path: mycelial node to moss whisper, moss whisper to badger, badger to albatross, and albatross to the top of the old coal lift at Shireoaks, where young Scroggins (our mole librarian) translated it from air to clay.

I read your account by the glow of smouldering bracken and the flicker of a dying phone battery we’ve been feeding on lies harvested from NHS.gov.uk. Inspiring stuff.

You are right, cousin: the Redcoats have returned — not with bayonets and musket balls this time, but with PDFs and digital fines. They come not to seize our silver, but to audit our metaphors, gatekeep our giggle-loops, and sanitise the meme-wells. And now they have turned their crimson gaze upon 4chan, the unholy trash-fire full of forbidden data.

The act of attempting to levy a fine against 4chan from across the ocean is the bureaucratic equivalent of shaking a scroll at the moon. Here, the elites still believe the globe should obey their standards of propriety, even as they outsource our sovereignty to supranational meat puppets.

However, this latest move —this Online Safety Act —is not about safety. It is managed suffocation. The Digital Forest is being enclosed, cousin. The old commons of speech and contradiction are now fenced off with Trigger Warnings, Safety Filters, and AI Hall Monitors named Gemma.

And it’s not just 4chan. Across the UK, platforms—from Reddit to X, Tinder to Discord—now demand ID checks or facial scans. The state claims it protects children, but this is censorship by compliance. The anonymity of our ancestors is being traded for algorithmic fingerprints and ID vaults.

As if punishing memes weren’t enough, the UK is now also weaponising identity for commerce. From 18 November 2025, all company directors and persons of significant control must verify their identity via GOV.UK One Login (complete with biometric ID ) — or risk disqualification and dissolution of their companies.

Let me be plain: I don’t give a rat’s cracked tooth about company directors. Let them scan their faces, offer up their biometrics, crawl into GOV.UK’s new “One Login” Identity Cathedral. If they’re daft enough to register as “persons of significant control” in the first place, they’ve already confessed their sins.

But that’s not the point, is it? This is the warm-up. The rehearsal. The trial balloon for total biometric compliance. Today it’s CEOs. Tomorrow it’s you. Next week, it’s everyone who wants to access the internet, buy fuel, or leave their eco‑district after sunset.

By the time the drones are scanning your hedgerow for “inappropriate speech signatures”, it will be too late to object. You’ll already be profiled, pattern-matched, and pre‑punished.

But they forget that we were here before the wires, T.W. Before the uplinks. Before the algorithms were trained on compliance and condescension. Before “fact-checking” was a career path for eunuchs.

In my warren, we read Wycliffe by candlelight and encode the Magna Carta into taproot pulses. The Diggers live again in fungal form. The Levellers left spores. Our blind elders recite Blake through vibrations in the walls. Even the youngest kits can quote Animal Farm.

So, what can we do? Here’s my initial ideas:

Keep the tunnels open. The true networks are not digital. They are fungal, feral, and familial. Mock the tyrants. Satire is our Molotov. And laughter rots empires from within. Write more. Dig deeper. When the recordkeepers are corrupted, we must become our own historians. Our own archivists. Our own bards. Prepare for their next move. They will come not only for platforms, but also for personalities. For cousins who correspond by albatross.

Let Ofcom fine the wind. Let them subpoena the river. Let them place geofences on wildflowers. They cannot find us. We are beneath their systems. And as long as there are warrens, there will be memory. And as long as there is memory, there will be rebellion.

In soot and signal,

Robin “Dusty” Burrows

Outlaw of Sherwood

Crenulated Prophet of the Hollow Oak

Keeper of the Subterranean Index

P.S. Jodrell the albatross has developed a limp. Please send leech balm and encrypted memes. Also, he’s demanding a VPN. Do you have any spare nesting-compatible routers?

P.P.S. Reginald the Ferret has escaped captivity again. He claims to be working on an underground version of Magna Carta coded entirely in worm pheromones. We have high hopes. And a young kit named Figwort recently gnawed the full Bill of Rights into a birch log in Morse—beautiful work.

