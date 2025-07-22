Not surprising at all:

WASHINGTON—July 21, 2025— The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under the leadership of Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. today announced a major initiative to begin reforming the organ transplant system following an investigation by its Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) that revealed disturbing practices by a major organ procurement organization. “Our findings show that hospitals allowed the organ procurement process to begin when patients showed signs of life, and this is horrifying,” Secretary Kennedy said. “The organ procurement organizations that coordinate access to transplants will be held accountable. The entire system must be fixed to ensure that every potential donor’s life is treated with the sanctity it deserves.” HRSA directed the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) to reopen a disturbing case involving potentially preventable harm to a neurologically injured patient by the federally-funded organ procurement organization (OPO) serving Kentucky, southwest Ohio, and part of West Virginia. Under the Biden administration, the OPTN’s Membership and Professional Standards Committee closed the same case without action. Under Secretary Kennedy’s leadership, HRSA demanded a thorough, independent review of the OPO’s conduct and the treatment of vulnerable patients under its care. HRSA’s independent investigation revealed clear negligence after the previous OPTN Board of Directors claimed to find no major concerns in their internal review. HRSA examined 351 cases where organ donation was authorized, but ultimately not completed. It found: 103 cases (29.3%) showed concerning features, including 73 patients with neurological signs incompatible with organ donation. At least 28 patients may not have been deceased at the time organ procurement was initiated—raising serious ethical and legal questions. Evidence pointed to poor neurologic assessments, lack of coordination with medical teams, questionable consent practices, and misclassification of causes of death, particularly in overdose cases. Vulnerabilities were highest in smaller and rural hospitals, indicating systemic gaps in oversight and accountability. In response to these findings, HRSA has mandated strict corrective actions for the OPO, and system-level changes to safeguard potential organ donors nationally. The OPO must conduct a full root cause analysis of its failure to follow internal protocols—including noncompliance with the five-minute observation rule after the patient’s death—and develop clear, enforceable policies to define donor eligibility criteria. Additionally, it must adopt a formal procedure allowing any staff member to halt a donation process if patient safety concerns arise. Secretary Kennedy will decertify the OPO if it fails to comply with these corrective action requirements [PDF]. HRSA also took action to make sure that patients across the country will be safer when donating organs by directing the OPTN to improve safeguards and monitoring at the national level. Under HRSA’s directive, data about any safety-related stoppages of organ donation called for by families, hospitals, or OPO staff must be reported to regulators, and the OPTN must update policies to strengthen organ procurement safety and provide accurate, complete information about the donation process to families and hospitals. These findings from HHS confirm what the Trump administration has long warned: entrenched bureaucracies, outdated systems, and reckless disregard for human life have failed to protect our most vulnerable citizens. Under Secretary Kennedy’s leadership, HHS is restoring integrity and transparency to organ procurement and transplant policy by putting patients’ lives first. These reforms are essential to restoring trust, ensuring informed consent, and protecting the rights and dignity of prospective donors and their families. HHS recognizes House Committee on Energy and Commerce Chairman Brett Guthrie’s (KY-02) bipartisan work to improve the organ transplant system and looks forward to working with him and other issue-area champions in Congress to deliver reforms.

Some comments from X:

I have worked as an intensive care RN for the last 13 years. These organ procurement companies are pure evil. Hospitals REQUIRE nurses to contact these companies if patients meet certain criteria even if they have wishes to NOT be an organ donor. These companies come in and try to hustle families to consent to this on the patient's behalf. It made me sick to call the companies and watch them through the glass windows trying to get these families to agree to harvest the organs of their loved one who was still alive fighting for their life.

This is not new. As a practicing physician decades ago it was my observation that if your drivers license indicated you were an organ donor, the effort to save your life was blunted. So much so, that I never agreed to be an organ donor in the driver's license registry. I wanted emergency personnel to give me the best care they could, and not a half effort. If my family wanted to donate my organs after I received the best care possible and I still did not pull through, that was up to them.

I had the same experience as a surgery resident. Took it off my license 25 years ago. My family knows my wishes if it ever got to that point.

The New York Times has reported on this horror show; here are a few of the cases they reported on:

Last spring at a small Alabama hospital, a team of transplant surgeons prepared to cut into Misty Hawkins. The clock was ticking. Her organs wouldn’t be usable for much longer. Days earlier, she had been a vibrant 42-year-old with a playful sense of humor and a love for the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally. But after Ms. Hawkins choked while eating and fell into a coma, her mother decided to take her off life support and donate her organs. She was removed from a ventilator and, after 103 minutes, declared dead. A surgeon made an incision in her chest and sawed through her breastbone. That’s when the doctors discovered her heart was beating. She appeared to be breathing. They were slicing into Ms. Hawkins while she was alive.

In New Mexico, a woman was subjected to days of preparation for donation, even after her family said that she seemed to be regaining consciousness, which she eventually did. In Florida, a man cried and bit on his breathing tube but was still withdrawn from life support. In West Virginia, doctors were appalled when coordinators asked a paralyzed man coming off sedatives in an operating room for consent to remove his organs.

Fifty-five medical workers in 19 states told The Times they had witnessed at least one disturbing case of donation after circulatory death. Workers in several states said they had seen coordinators persuading hospital clinicians to administer morphine, propofol and other drugs to hasten the death of potential donors.

A recent federal investigation — prompted by the case of a Kentucky man whose organs were pursued even as he shook his head and drew his knees to his chest — found that the state’s procurement organization had ignored signs of increasing consciousness in 73 potential donors. In interviews with health care workers, as well as a review of internal records, audio recordings and text messages, The Times confirmed 12 additional cases in nine states that troubled medical workers or were being investigated.

One 50-year-old male patient detailed in the HHS report woke up while laying on an operating table, prepped for surgery. Even after he was able to follow commands, he wasn’t immediately taken back to the Intensive Care Unit. It created a “very uncomfortable situation for the nurse involved, because the patient had no idea what was going on but was becoming more aware by the minute,” the report says.

In the operating room, a hospital doctor took Ms. Hawkins off the ventilator and gave her drugs for comfort. The doctor declared her dead 103 minutes later, near the outer limit of organ viability. The surgeons entered the room. They began operating after a five-minute waiting period. All circulatory death donations require a waiting period to ensure the heart does not restart. Almost immediately, they saw Ms. Hawkins’s heart moving. Records reviewed by The Times characterized the movement differently: Legacy of Hope called it “reanimation,” as did Flowers, which also said the heart “fluttered.” An H.H.S. review of the case said the heart was beating strongly enough to pump blood through the body.

In Miami in 2023, a potential donor who had broken his neck began crying and biting on his breathing tube, which a procurement organization worker said he interpreted as him not wanting to die. But clinicians sedated the patient, withdrew life support, waited for death and removed the organs, according to the worker and a colleague he told at the time.

In 2022, when she was 38 and homeless, Ms. Gallegos was hospitalized and went into a coma. Doctors at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque told her family she would never recover. Her relatives agreed to donation, but as preparations began, they saw tears in her eyes. Their concerns were dismissed, according to interviews with the family and eight hospital workers. Donation coordinators said the tears were a reflex. (Tears can be an involuntary response to irritants.) On the day of the planned donation, Ms. Gallegos was taken to a pre-surgery room, where her two sisters held her hands. A doctor arrived to withdraw life support. Then a sister announced she had seen Ms. Gallegos move. The doctor asked her to blink her eyes, and she complied. The room erupted in gasps. Still, hospital workers said, the procurement organization wanted to move forward. A coordinator said it was just reflexes and suggested morphine to reduce movements. The hospital refused. Instead, workers brought her back to her room, and she made a full recovery.

Share