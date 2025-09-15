Editor’s Note: Should anyone who cares about Bitcoin protect the network by running a node* using the Knots software (like here and here)? T.W. thinks so.

Burrowed Dispatch No. 88

Friends of the Warren,

I’ve chewed the wires, sniffed the RAM, and I can tell you this: they’ve done it again. The clever little men in black hoodies (the ones who pretend to be “open-source developers” but still cash checks from Silicon Valley foundations and certain alphabet-letter outposts) have pushed through their nastiest trick yet. They’ve taken Bitcoin’s humble OP_RETURN — once just a postage stamp of 80 bytes — and inflated it into a Trojan horse large enough to smuggle a whole blackmail archive through your burrow.

Bitcoin Core v30 (full release in 3 weeks) removes the 80-byte sanity limit.

Instead: up to 100,000 bytes of “anything you like.” Images. Short videos. Whole dossiers if you chop them up fine enough.

And you, dear node-runner, will relay them. Through your RAM. Through your IP address. Through your legal liability.

In other words, they’ve turned your laptop into a free darknet CDN for filth.

“Oh, but it’s just technical freedom,” say the devs, nibbling on their stale croissants in IRC channels.

“Oh, but fees will deter abuse.”

“Oh, but nobody would ever… embed illegal material.”

That’s the same song BSV sang in 2019 before their chain was riddled with CSAM like mycelium in a rotting stump. Guess what happened? State actors had a field day: “Look! The chain is full of crime! Time to regulate!”

Now they’re replaying the same opera with Bitcoin Core — only this time the orchestra is funded by deep-pocketed patrons who’d love nothing more than to hang a “Child-Porn Distributor” sign around every Bitcoiner’s neck.

The Fox’s Trap

Why would they do this? Simple:

Weaponized liability. Once Core nodes start relaying illicit images, governments can swoop in. In Canada: Criminal Code says possession = guilt, even if the bytes only brushed your RAM.

In the US: 18 U.S.C. §2252 makes you a felon for transient possession.

In the UK: the bobbies will kick down your door if a cached thumbnail so much as squeaks. Centralization by fear. Small burrowers (you, me, the hobbyists with Raspberry Pis in the shed) will scurry away. Only big “compliant” data-centers will dare run nodes. Congratulations: Bitcoin becomes PayPal with worse branding. The Blackmail Cache. Imagine a future prosecution: “Your Honor, Exhibit A: this rabbit’s node relayed 94 kilobytes of vile imagery on 9/11, timestamped and verified.” Even if you never saw it, the byte-prints are enough.

What the Knots Know

Luke Dashjr and his Knots clan have gnawed the trap wires. Their policy:

Reject fat OP_RETURN .

Purge spammy inscriptions.

Keep the mempool clean.

That’s why nearly 25% of the network now runs Knots. Rabbits know a snare when we see one.

Mark this down: Bitcoin Core v30 is a compliance grenade lobbed into the warren. Once the bytes start flowing, the headlines will follow:

“Bitcoin Becomes Child Porn Network — Regulators Move to Shut It Down.”

And then the foxes will offer you safety: run a “licensed node,” under surveillance, with filters blessed by the Ministry of Truth.

Friends, that’s not freedom. That’s a gilded cage with a KYC carrot.

So my advice:

Run Knots, not Core.

Prune your mempool like a diligent gardener.

And never forget: the war for Bitcoin isn’t about blocks, it’s about narratives.

They want the world to believe every rabbit is a criminal. I say: sharpen your incisors, guard your burrow, and don’t swallow the byte-poison.

Burrowed but unbroken,

—T.W. Burrows

* For the uninitiated: a Bitcoin node is a computer that keeps a full copy of the blockchain and acts as a watchdog over the rules. When someone creates a transaction, it’s first broadcast to nearby nodes. Each node checks it independently:

Is the digital signature valid?

Are the inputs unspent (i.e. not a double-spend)?

Do the amounts add up correctly?

If the transaction passes these checks, the node stores it in its mempool (a waiting room for unconfirmed transactions) and relays it to other nodes. When miners eventually package transactions into a block, nodes again verify the block against the rules before adding it to their copy of the chain. In this way, thousands of independent nodes collectively enforce Bitcoin’s integrity without trusting any central authority.

Currently, even affordable laptops or small hobbyist devices can run node software, which is what keeps the system decentralised and broadly accessible. What we don’t want is gigabytes of non-Bitcoin information — particularly illegal files — being attached to the blockchain. That would clutter and slow the verification process, and over time could mean that only powerful, expensive computers would be able to keep up, undermining the very decentralisation Bitcoin depends on.

That said, since 2014, Bitcoin has allowed a small amount of arbitrary data to be attached to transactions using the OP_RETURN field. With its 80-byte limit, you can’t embed an entire file, but you can store pointers, file fragments, or cryptographic proofs. People have used this feature for timestamping documents, anchoring data, or leaving small messages on the blockchain.

Larger files can also be stored indirectly by splitting them into tiny pieces across many transactions. This is technically possible but expensive and inefficient, since every byte competes for block space. Experiments have nevertheless put entire PDFs, images, or even leaked materials on-chain, including things like the Wikileaks cables and academic papers.

More recently, developers exploited SegWit’s witness data field to embed arbitrarily large files, leading to the rise of Ordinals or “inscriptions.” These are essentially NFTs on Bitcoin, and people have used them to put images, audio files, and even small games directly into the blockchain — all permanently recorded.

Until now, Bitcoin Core’s default policy discouraged such large non-monetary uses. They were possible, but most nodes wouldn’t relay them unless manually configured, leaving miners to decide whether to include them. Bitcoin Core v30 changes that by lifting the limit dramatically: nodes will accept and relay OP_RETURN data up to 100 KB. This normalises what was once fringe and costly, making it far easier for arbitrary — and potentially illegal — files to flow through the network by default.

Core v30 supporters argue that Bitcoin should stay neutral. If a transaction is valid under the rules, nodes shouldn’t filter it just because it carries data (i.e. porn or anything else) instead of money. They see restrictive defaults as a form of “soft censorship” that could creep wider over time. By opening relay policy, they say, users avoid having to rely on centralised submission services or miner backchannels, which could become chokepoints for real censorship.

On the other hand, a permissive policy makes it easier for spam, junk data, or outright illegal files to spread across ordinary users’ computers. That raises legal risks and increases the burden on small operators, pushing Bitcoin toward centralisation. They argue this isn’t censorship but a safeguard against abuse — the network is for payments, not for hosting arbitrary files.

At its core, the debate of “The Bitcoin Spam Wars” pits absolute censorship-resistance against practical decentralisation. Looser rules may protect against political censorship, but they also create attack vectors and liabilities that could shrink the network to only the biggest, best-resourced nodes.

This isn’t really a ‘solution’, but may be necessary if you don’t want to be so easily prosecuted for all the illegal material that will inevitably spam the Bitcoin blockchain after v30: Run a pruned node. A full node stores and serves the entire blockchain history, from the 2009 Genesis block to the present. That means it can provide any block or transaction to new peers, help bootstrap fresh nodes, and act as an independent reference archive. Full nodes are important because they ensure Bitcoin’s history isn’t lost or controlled by only a few institutions with big servers. A pruned node, by contrast, still validates everything, but once old blocks are checked, they’re deleted from local storage. You keep the tip of the chain (the recent blocks) and drop the rest. This saves enormous disk space and keeps hobbyist setups viable, but you can’t serve the full history to other nodes. So: Run a pruned node if your main goal is self-sovereignty (verifying your own transactions, keeping decentralization alive, contributing bandwidth). It’s light, safe, and enough for most users. Run a full node if you want to be part of the backbone: helping new nodes sync, preserving archival history, and making sure that the complete chain can’t be memory-holed or rewritten. But after v30, only the pruned option shields you (to some extent) from becoming an involuntary archivist of whatever filth or junk gets embedded forever. You’ve been warned.

