‘Civilizational collapse approaches because America is unmarried without children’ - Ashley Saint Clair, 5 September 2023.

Ms Saint MAGA, 14 February 2025:

“Alea lacta Est!”

Alea lacta Est? Latin to English translation: “The Die is Milked”

The ancient Roman pagans had a different perspective on the sacredness of married family life compared to the Christians they persecuted. And frankly, it’s not hard to see why. This pagan civilization—so bizarrely idolized by today’s techno-feudalists—was partly responsible for the crucifixion of Christ (in alliance with the Jewish religious leaders of the time, who really didn’t like him for some reason) and is known for its indulgence in promiscuity and sexual orgies. Not much has changed, really. It’s arguable that today we have a more pronounced THOT culture: Hyper-Sexualization, attention-seeking behaviour, transactional relationships, “performative empowerment”, “social media as a stage”, etc.

Take the Roman dialogue preserved by Athenaeus, from Menander’s play, for instance. In this story, we meet two archetypal characters, A and B, who casually debate the perils of marriage, as if it were a doomed gamble in a dice game, rather than a divine covenant:

A: If you've got any sense, you won't get married and give up living like this. I'm married myself—which is why I'm advising you not to do it. B: It's all decided; the die's been cast. (Latin: Alea iacta est) A: Go ahead—and good luck. Because you're going to throw yourself into a real sea of troubles now, and not the Libyan or the Aegean sea..., where less than three ships out of thirty get wrecked. Not one married man escapes undamaged.

Christians in the early Roman era would likely have viewed Menander’s cynical commentary on marriage through a very different lens, interpreting it as emblematic of the flawed, worldly reasoning of pagan society. To the early Christians, marriage was not a human institution fraught with risk but a divine sacrament ordained by God. The Christian perspective would reject the fatalism of “casting the die” and instead emphasize mutual self-sacrifice, fidelity, and love as transformative virtues. Christians accepted the hardships of marriage as part of the human condition but reframed them as opportunities for spiritual growth, not worldly transactions or traps.

Menander’s dialogue assumes a casual attitude toward bachelorhood, treating it as a carefree, hedonistic alternative to marriage. Christians, on the other hand, promoted chastity before marriage and fidelity within it as essential virtues.

People who romanticize degenerate Rome—and inexplicably at the same time fancy themselves as traditional conservative intellectuals—often love to toss around the Latin phrase Alea iacta est as though it lends their musings some profound gravitas. It has become an iconic Latin phrase amongst The Golden Age of the Roman Empire crowd. They admire and glorify Julius Caesar, who is said to have uttered the phrase at the moment of his fateful decision to cross the Rubicon River in 49 BC.

But Christians, back in the days when they actually lived as Christians, would not have applied such a fatalistic notion to something as sacred as marriage. To them, marriage wasn’t a gamble—it was a covenant. And unlike the Romans, they didn’t gamble, preferring to put their faith in God rather than in dice.

Apparently, there’s this thing called a ‘Trad Con’—short for ‘Traditional Conservative.’ These professional influencers rake in a very lucrative income on social media by pandering to America’s self-proclaimed ‘conservatives,’ who think they understand Christian values, which they unironically refer to as Judeao-Christian values—a strange brew coming from an alliance between Jewish Zionism and Christian Evangelicalism. They endlessly preach ‘family values’ and say whatever else their audience wants to hear. But is the “Con” short for Conservative, or is it just shorthand for Confidence Trickster?

Take Ashley Saint Clair (literally: ‘clearly a saint’). Subtle. She has an army of 1,000,000+ followers who tune in to her saintly musings:

Bring back family values Make monogamy great again

If you skim this kind of tweet at the usual breakneck social media speed (because, let’s be honest, no one actually reads anything carefully anymore—I’ve noticed, have you?), the message seems straightforward enough: “Ladies, embrace family life, don’t sleep around, be a good mother, and uphold family values. You know, the usual ‘start a family in a sacred marriage’ kind of deal.” Classic Trad Con stuff, right?

But if you slow down and actually read the fine print, you’ll notice a clever little bait-and-switch: marriage is quietly swapped out for monogamy. Ah yes, monogamy, that wonderfully modern invention. But not the old-school “till death do us part” kind—no, this is the hip, new “serial monogamy.” The idea goes something like this: as long as you’re only sleeping with one person at a time, you’re basically a saint. “I’m in a monogamous relationship—X this year, and then I’m starting fresh with Y next year. But hey, one at a time, it’s totally virtuous!”

As a writer for Babylon Bee, I’m sure Ms Saint Clair would appreciate the following satire.

When Ms Saint Clair announced the birth of yet another Musk baby, allegedly, with the words Alea Iacta Est—a slightly off-brand rendition of the iconic Alea iacta est—one couldn’t help but wonder: was this a bold declaration, a careless typo, or simply a Trad Con twist on Latin to keep the aesthetic intact?

Perhaps it was an accidental misspelling, and she really was invoking a metaphorical Rubicon. “The die is cast,” she might have meant—as in, this child has now been rolled into Musk’s expanding empire of heirs, the genetic equivalent of tossing dice across a map of America to see which lucky offspring gets to colonize Mars. Or maybe she was channelling Caesar’s triumphant defiance, but with the influencer twist: “I’ve crossed the Rubicon into Trad Con elite-dom. No turning back now!” One can almost picture her striking a heroic pose, bathed in the glow of her ring light.

Then again, there’s another possibility. Perhaps this isn’t a typo at all but a deeper symbolic flourish, where even Latin—like Trad Con values—gets a strategic tweak for maximum clout. Could Alea Lacta Est (“The die is milked”) be the ultimate Freudian slip? A fitting metaphor for the modern Trad Con hustle, where unmarried parenting is no longer about stability but about milking every sacred “family values” moment for clicks and engagement. It’s as if Caesar’s triumphant declaration had been rebranded for the age of influencer culture: a bizarre dairy-themed proclamation perfectly suited to an algorithm-driven society where every milestone—no matter how ironic—gets monetized. And let’s be honest: Musk’s prolific reproductive legacy has been, shall we say, distinctly dairy-like. Alea lacta est! Truly a phrase for our time.

Unlike Menander’s cautionary tale for pagans about the perils of marriage, Ms Saint Clair seems to have traded the traditional seas of the Libyan or Aegean for the uncharted waters of the Muskian abyss—a futuristic world where co-parenting contracts and algorithmic applause redefine what “marriage” even means. She’s not navigating choppy seas where three out of thirty ships might wreck; no, she’s charting a world where every shipwreck is live-tweeted and hashtagged, complete with influencer commentary as it sinks to the bottom of the clout ocean.

When Julius Caesar said Alea iacta est, he was launching a civil war that would change the course of Western history. When Ms Saint Clair used her version of the phrase, she was announcing her contribution to the Muskian serial-monogamy experiment. Both, apparently, believed they were making world-altering moves—though one involved empire, and the other… involved tweets, algorithms, and baby names that sound like password resets for a router.

And so, in the age of “Alea Lacta Est,” it’s not legacies or virtues being built, but algorithms and engagement metrics. Such is the Rubicon we’ve crossed.

