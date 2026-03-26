I knew we had entered the terminal phase when I heard that Stephen Colbert was writing the next Lord of the Rings film. I did not gasp. I did not rage. I went still beneath the shed floorboards and listened to the civilisation above me continue collapsing in real time, and whispered, “Of course.” Because by now one recognises the pattern. This age does not merely degrade things. It selects the precise emissary required for each degradation. And who better to preside over the enshittification of Tolkien and the continued Desolation of Western civilisation than a man who has spent years acting as court jester to the polite authoritarian mind.

That is what makes it so exquisite. They chose a superfan. A man who can recite the lore while instinctively siding, every time, with the managerial class against the peasantry. A man shaped by catastrophic ideological domestication. A ceremonial mimic from that rare breed of political parodists once capable of biting the hand that fed them, now trained to lick it with a flourish and call the performance satire. Colbert’s special talent is not merely that he mocks the opposition. It is that he embodies power, then dares the audience to laugh.

That is his whole magic trick. Sincerity cosplay. He cloaks state messaging in the same ironic tone once used to wound power, then passes it off as bravery. He delivers pious punchlines with the cadence of a sermon, while studio audiences are trained not merely to laugh but to cheer. Every joke lands like an applause trap. Every monologue arrives with the moral hygiene of a finger wag. He is not the old satirist exposing authority. He is the corporate priest in the suit, immaculately combed, smiling warmly as he blesses the latest approved narrowing of human freedom.

During “The Age of Covid”, he did not merely happen to agree with some policies. He inhabited the mood. He performed it. He helped aestheticise it. He crooned from the tub about staying home while the social order was converted into a padded laboratory for obedience. He embraced the vaccinated-only audience. He turned pharmaceutical compliance into musical theatre. He cheered mandates with the soft, moist enthusiasm of someone who experiences state coercion as good citizenship with better lighting. He helped build the joke-to-jab pipeline, converting obedience into entertainment and credentialism into a kind of moral pageant. He was not a crude jackboot. That is precisely the point. The modern authoritarian does not always bark. Often he smiles. Often he sings and dances. Often, he assures you that the latest humiliation is simply care with a tap-dance number.

Naturally, this man has now been handed Tolkien. It is almost too perfect. It has the symmetry of a curse.

Because Tolkien is precisely what this class cannot tolerate in untouched form. He is too old, too rooted, too metaphysical, too allergic to modern management. His world is not composed of stakeholders and narratives and therapeutic compliance zones. It is a world of inheritance, hierarchy, loyalty, corruption, sacrifice, beauty, memory, and the permanent possibility that evil may arrive not merely as chaos but as order made absolute.

And that is why they must retcon him.

Oh, I can already see the new version. I can see it with horrible clarity. Sauron will no longer be a dark lord but a misunderstood systems architect. A traumatised but visionary coordinator. A burdened steward of planetary risk. His great crime, it will turn out, was trying to bring “equity, resilience, and harmonised governance” to a dangerously decentralised Middle-earth full of irresponsible local customs and disinformation-prone rustic populations. The One Ring will cease to be a symbol of domination and become, instead, a tool of network integrity. One Ring to bind them? Well obviously. How else are you supposed to maintain social cohesion across a fractured realm threatened by tribalism, rogue actors, and unverified narratives spreading from tavern to tavern?

The Shire, meanwhile, will be recoded as a festering pocket of agrarian populism. An aesthetically pleasing but morally suspect zone of low-information provincialism where suspicious little creatures cling to outdated traditions, resist central guidance, smoke contraband leaf, and distrust experts from the great cities. Hobbits, in this new dispensation, will be treated as the true problem. Not evil exactly, but regrettably vulnerable to radicalisation and making FOIA requests. Frodo will be less a humble bearer of a terrible burden than an unstable courier of dangerous symbolic material. Sam will become a case study in friend-group reinforcement and emotional dependency. Their journey will not be heroic resistance to total power. It will be framed as a tragic failure to trust institutions.

Gandalf, unless completely rewritten, will be intolerable to them, so he too must be managed. He cannot remain a figure of deep wisdom whose authority is bound up with mystery, restraint, and an order beyond the state. No, he will need to become more legible. More contemporary. More accountable. I suspect he will spend much of the screenplay learning that informal authority structures are problematic, that old men in robes should not act without oversight, and that his opposition to centralised ring-based governance stems from privilege, nostalgia, and unresolved trauma around fire. Expect at least one scene in which he is rebuked by some younger, morally clarified “woman” functionary, with a beard, for using absolutist language about evil.

Saruman, of course, will undergo the most grotesque rehabilitation of all because, in truth, he is already the patron saint of our age. A technocrat intoxicated by scale. A manager of systems. A lover of devices, coordination, efficiency, surveillance, and controlled outcomes. In the original story, Tolkien had the indecency to portray this as corruption. Today, it would be called leadership. In the Colbertised version, Saruman will not have fallen. He will have adapted. He will be the adult in the room, warning everybody that vague appeals to tradition and freedom are all very charming until an unregulated magical artefact destabilises the region.

The orcs, too, will be handled delicately. Not as spiritually mutilated beings generated by the machinery of domination, but as an excluded labour underclass whose perspectives were unfairly omitted from earlier versions of the legend. There will be think pieces. There will be panel discussions. Someone will say the old framing denied orc agency. Someone else will bravely explain that Mordor was demonised because it industrialised too fast and threatened the pastoral elites of the West. By opening weekend, half the cultural commentariat will be solemnly informing us that Barad-dûr only looked sinister because of historical bias in the source material.

But the true masterpiece of inversion will be the treatment of authority itself. In Tolkien, the dark powers want visibility, submission, standardisation, total mobilisation, and the reduction of free peoples into a managed mass. In the new version, that very impulse will be dressed as compassion. The watchers will be guardians. The enforcers will be protectors. The credentialed elites will be custodians of truth. The Eye will not be a nightmare image of omnipresent domination. It will be a regrettably necessary public-safety apparatus, deployed only because irresponsible actors keep trafficking cursed heirlooms and destabilising the discourse.

This, after all, is the mental world from which Colbert comes. Not merely liberal in the old, relatively harmless sense, but fully marinated in the theology of managed permission. He belongs to that breed of irony-coated enforcer that no longer questions the security state except when ratings dip. He does not merely moralise. He moralises with a smirk. He has spent years delivering the official line in the emotional register of rebellion, disguising conformity as wit and obedience as courage. His career is a study in how satire, once domesticated, becomes more useful to power than propaganda ever was.

And that is why I cannot stop laughing, darkly and from somewhere deep in the burrow, at the thought of him laying hands on Tolkien. Because Tolkien’s work is in large part a warning about exactly this species of corruption. The Ring tempts not only the cruel but the righteous. Not only the barbarian, but the well-intentioned custodian who believes he could use power wisely, kindly, for the good of all. Especially for the good of all. That is the poison. That is the lie. The desire to save the world by mastering it. The temptation to impose harmony. The dream of benevolent domination. Colbert’s public persona has been one long hymn to benevolent domination, provided it arrives with a grin, a studio audience, and the blessing of the correct experts.

So yes, I can imagine the script. I can imagine the Council of Elrond reworked into a stakeholder consultation on artefact governance. I can imagine Elrond warning that the Ring must be surrendered immediately to a multilateral authority for secure containment. I can imagine Boromir not as a tragic man seduced by power, but as the first realist to ask why democratic institutions cannot simply administer the Ring responsibly. I can imagine Galadriel getting a monologue about the burden of female leadership in times of rising extremism. I can imagine Aragorn hesitating not because kingship is terrible and sacred, but because hereditary legitimacy conflicts with inclusive governance norms. I can imagine the Nazgûl reconceived as masked public servants, tirelessly pursuing an unauthorised ring-carrier whose reckless individualism threatens community safety.

Tom Bombadil will be impossible for them. A being outside the system, untouched by the Ring, unclaimed by the logic of domination, answerable to no framework, no bureaucracy, no message discipline. He is exactly the kind of figure modern culture cannot metabolise. They will either cut him again or force him to explain himself in the language of relevance. They will have him stand for ecological mindfulness, non-binary playfulness, or decentralised resilience. Anything but what he is, which is a reminder that reality contains zones forever outside managerial capture. Such things cannot be permitted. Everything must be translated into approved categories before it may appear on screen.

The result will likely be earnest and expensive and maybe even competently acted. Full of reverent interviews and ecstatic fanboys explaining that this team really understands Tolkien. And it will still be dead. So let them proceed. Let the smiling custodians enter the tomb with their sensitivity readers, lore consultants, and portable Ring of compliance. Let them explain that the Eye was always about community. Let them assure us that Mordor was merely misunderstood. Let them turn every free people into a public-risk demographic and every tyrant into a complicated guardian of social stability.

They will call it an homage.

They will call it relevance.

They will call it care.

And Colbert, ever the cheerful custodian of approved feeling, will stand among the grave robbers and call the whole desecration a love letter to Tolkien.

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