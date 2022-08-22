Share this postThe Democrat Elite$ Get To Question Election Results; The Plebs Just Have to Suck It Upmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Democrat Elite$ Get To Question Election Results; The Plebs Just Have to Suck It UpMathew AldredAug 22, 2022∙ Paid12Share this postThe Democrat Elite$ Get To Question Election Results; The Plebs Just Have to Suck It Upmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in