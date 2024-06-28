"The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command." George Orwell, Nineteen Eighty-Four.

When a person with dementia wanders, they may appear lost or confused about their location or purpose. This state is often referred to as 'wandering,' a common behaviour associated with dementia, particularly in the middle and later stages. It can involve the person walking aimlessly, attempting to fulfil former routines, or seeming to search for something or someone. This behavior can be distressing for caregivers and poses significant safety risks for the individual—or in the case of President Biden, the whole world.

In the Age of AI, 'deepfake video!' will be the claim of all doublethink memory-holers. When you see the 'President of the Free World' wandering or not being able to string simple sentences together, do not assume dementia; rather, says the Party, you must assume the hundreds of videos over several years are all deep fakes. After all, the Party would never ask hundreds of millions of people to follow the lead of someone wandering around with dementia, right?

"Reality exists in the human mind, and nowhere else. Not in the individual mind, which can make mistakes, and in any case soon perishes: only in the mind of the Party, which is collective and immortal. Whatever the Party holds to be the truth, is truth."

Doublethink is a central concept in George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four. It refers to the ability to hold two contradictory beliefs in one's mind simultaneously, accepting both of them as true. This cognitive process is not merely a way of lying but a way to accept as true two opposing ideas that naturally conflict with each other. Doublethink requires a deliberate effort to align one's thoughts with Party doctrine. It is an act of control over the mind, to reject the evidence of one’s eyes and ears, and to believe in the Party’s version of truth, even when it starkly contradicts reality. In the Age of AI, this will be much easier to do, as we simply tell ourselves that anything creating cognitive dissonance with the party-trained mind must be a deepfake, created by Russians, Chinese, or domestic political enemies.

The ‘fog of war’ will be further enhanced by the dissemination of actual deepfakes. Flooding the zone with distracting deepfakes will create so much confusion that the plebs will switch off altogether, preferring the steady stream of mind-numbing prolefeed.

Ultimately, deepfake doublethink is a tool used to destroy objective reality and historical truth. By controlling what people remember and believe, the Party eliminates all threats to its rule from independent thought.

“Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past,' repeated Winston obediently."

If you think this deepfake doublethink will end with Biden’s defeat, think again. The information war will never end, the elites will continue to parasitise, the plebs will continue in their ignorance, and the AI will become more powerful. We, and our families, and our neighbours, must smarten up fast before we find ourselves unable to discern reality from constructed narratives, unable to trust even our senses.

In the Age of AI, the lines between real and artificial will become increasingly blurred, leading to a crisis in perception and belief. Our only defence lies in rigorous scepticism and relentless pursuit of truth, questioning every narrative, especially those propagated by dominant powers.

We must become adept at recognizing signs of digital manipulation and understand the techniques used to fabricate realities. This is not just about being aware but also about educating others and fostering a community that values and insists on transparency and accountability in media and governance.

The battle for truth is not just about combating fake news or propaganda; it's about defending the very essence of human perception and interaction. As Orwell ominously predicted, control over information is control over reality. To counter this, we need a society that prioritizes critical thinking and values factual integrity over comforting lies.

