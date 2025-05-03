Given its secrecy, compartmentalisation, and bottomless black budgets, we will never know how many people truly work for the Deep State. For all you know, your next-door neighbour might be a shed-grown clone of the Deepchimera™ — especially if you live near Langley, Arlington, or other Whole Foods zip codes.

The CIA isn’t just a band of assassins toppling democratically elected governments. That’s the fun part for these sadists. It is, more fundamentally, an empire of engineered narratives, perception management, and cultural compliance — a decentralised religion with unlimited funding and a million high priests in HR, academia, and late-night comedy.

The Deepchimera

Genus: Civitas Occulta Deepstatius



Habitat:

The Deepchimera festers in subterranean warrens beneath capital cities, alphabet bunkers, and offshore think tanks. It migrates via encrypted fibre, interagency rites, and auto-scheduled calendar invites. Its spores infest university syllabi, HR compliance manuals, ESG reports, and branded webinars with titles like “Building Trust in Complex Times.”

Often, it ascends to mingle awkwardly with The Stupefied Normie and the The Midwitocrat in the curated habitats of “democratic institutions”: journalism, academia, regulatory panels, and international development NGOs—always saying “the right things.”

Anatomy & Physiology:

A grotesque, multi-limbed organism cobbled together from obsolete empires and discontinued departments.

Central Cortex:

A biometric vault preserving synthetic ideals—“Democracy,” “Transparency,” “Human Rights”—in archival gel. Mostly displayed during press conferences or invasion justifications.

Primary Limbs: One signs treaties One shreds them One clutches a “diversity” report One muffles dissenting mouths

Torso:

Bound in procedural armour: red tape threads and plausible-deniability plating.

Eyes:

27 surveillance lenses rotate constantly—each calibrated to a different ideological filter. One is always inward-facing.

It moves silently, except for the flutter of forms and the wet click of a rubber stamp.

Behavioural Profile

Compliance Extraction Mechanism™

The Deepchimera doesn’t always conquer in traditional ways—guns, bombs, and drugs. It commissions your cooperation through illusion, invitation, and exhaustion.

Form-Based Hypnosis

You fill surveys, cast ballots, attend town halls—none of which change outcomes. But the performance sedates.

Procedural Necromancy

Dead ideals are puppeteered through consultations, reviews, and bipartisan panels staffed by their brood.

Memetic Osmosis

Embeds itself in buzzwords—“resilience,” “The Science”—until the lexicon itself polices the perimeter.

Diet

Feeds on:

Black budgets and defence marrow

Public trust (when available), but can metabolise cynicism.

Electoral cycles, moulting every few years to expose fresh policy flesh

Reproduction

Sheds organisational spores that hatch into NGOS, oversight boards, and consulting firms. Often indistinguishable from neutral civic entities—until activated.

Calls

“We believe in a rules-based order.”

“This measure enhances your freedoms.”

“Your concerns have been noted.”

“We cannot confirm or deny.”

“The findings were reviewed by a bipartisan committee.”

“Malinformation poses a grave threat to our democracy.”

“Accountability is a top priority going forward.”

“Your feedback is important to us.”

“After a thorough internal review, no wrongdoing was found.”

“These are legacy issues from a previous administration.”

“Trust the system—we built it for your protection.”

Known Subspecies

The Freedom Frameworker™ — weaponises liberty to expand control

The Narrative Purity Officer™ — manages ideological hygiene

The NGO Swarm Lord™ — orchestrates the illusion of grassroots dissent

The Enlightenment Eugenicist™ — engineers moral elites with a “scientific” sheen and sexual blackmail.

Cohabiting Species (wet work daemons)

The Cryptohydra ™ - "Many heads. No conscience."

The Mindsplicer ™ - "You won’t remember consenting."

The Patsycule™ - "Acts alone. Always has help."

Containment Protocols

The Deepchimera cannot be slain.

It feeds on attention and ritual compliance.

It shrinks only when belief is withdrawn, mockery replaces reverence, and parallel systems grow outside its reach.

Share