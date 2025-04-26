The Compliance Bard

Genus: Minstrellus Mediocritus Enforcus

Common Names: The Compliance Bard, The Corporate Troubadour, The Algorithmic Lullabyist.

Danger Level: ☣️☣️☣️☣️ (Narrative Tranquilizer Grade 1)

ORIGIN STORY:

Forged in the HR struggle sessions and LinkedIn leadership webinars, The Compliance Bard™ is a creature engineered to sing the lullabies of obedience.

Armed with soothing slogans and corporate hymns, it gently numbs the public mind, easing every transition into censorship, surveillance, and sedation.

Its ballads do not tell truths; they wrap lies in cozy, virtue-scented packaging.

PRIMARY BEHAVIOURS:

Composes safe, corporate anthems celebrating "Just Trust Us™" policies.

Converts dystopian policies into "wellness initiatives" through emotional framing.

Leads mandatory singalongs at National Compliance Mural unveilings.

Writes saccharine HR poetry celebrating layoffs, mass surveillance, and Safe & Effective Brain-Bleach Jabs™.

Uses "emotional resonance strategies" to rebrand subjugation as community spirit.

TOOLS OF THE TRADE:

A lute strung with LinkedIn endorsements.

A corporate-approved rhyming dictionary.

An algorithmically curated playlist of virtue-signaling slogans.

Emergency eulogies for freedoms, phrased as "necessary sacrifices."

DISTINGUISHING TRAITS:

Always wears Official Company Issue "Empathy Glasses™"

Tilts head slightly to appear permanently understanding.

Master of moist-eyed expressions on cue during public relations events.

Body language calibrated to corporate algorithms for "maximum relatability."

LIVES WITH:

The Kindly Banality (handles bureaucratic slaughter while humming Compliance Bard ballads)

The Narrative Purity Officer (audits lyrics for Thought Crimes)

The Kindly Banality

The Stupefied Normie

PC Virtue Badge

The Narrative Purity Officer

(It’s a polyamorous relationship)

SPECIAL CERTIFICATION:

Certified Level 5 Virtue Signal Amplifier™

Winner of the Compassionate Reframing Award for Mass Surveillance Justification 2025

CALLS:

"We're all in this together — safely, effectively, and without disruptive thoughts!"

"Compliance is caring!"

"Freedom is an outdated framework!"

"Trust the Bard, Trust the Plan!"

