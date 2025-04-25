The Collateral Damage Consultant™

Genus: Harmjustificus Utilitariensis

Habitat: War rooms, editorial boards, and all over the most subscribed sites on Substack.

Natural Enemy: Children with names

Field Guide Summary:

A key apex predator in the Narrative Food Chain, the Collateral Damage Consultant™ is fluent in euphemism and specialises in converting child corpses into policy abstractions. Where others see horror, he sees “acceptable thresholds.”

Armed with spreadsheets and buzzwords he appears whenever mass suffering threatens to stir public conscience. His job? To massage atrocity into data points. His motto? “Unfortunate but necessary.”

General Habitat & Behaviour:

Lives in symbiosis with other Compliance Fauna—especially The Barbed Weiss, The Zen Stiller, Smarmex Maximus, The Buffoonic Warmonger, The Warlaugher, The Playful PsyOps Professor, The Bent Shapiro.

Funded by billionaire elites of the Miltary-Industrial Complex to whisper soothing justifications into the ears of grifters, think tank fellows, and tribal influencers—who in turn feed off tribal tech billionaires, military contracts, end-times hedge funds, and a little Birch Gold™.

Origin Story:

Bred in the sanitized halls of think tanks and broken in on live targets in Iraq, Yemen, or Gaza, the Collateral Damage Consultant™ learned early that the death of children only matters when it disrupts Western schedules.

He quickly rose through the ranks by learning which massacres to mourn, for a moment, and which to manage. Once embedded in media, he became the go-to quote for operations that turn playgrounds into rubble:

“We regret any loss of life, but our objectives remain clear.”

Primary Behaviours:

Deflects war crimes with terms like “surgical strike,” “kinetic resolution,” and “complex battlefield environments.”

Appears on news panels to smirk through civilian death tolls while gesturing toward maps.

Writes policy briefs recommending new drone pathways through refugee camps—“with mitigation strategies,” of course.

Cites body counts only when they’re from the other side.

Narrative Shielding :

“It’s a tragedy, but let’s not lose sight of our strategic goals.”

“We have no confirmation that these tiny people were children.”

“We’ll conduct a full investigation… eventually.”

“They shouldn’t allow themselves to be human shields in that prison camp.”

He’ll shake your hand with one covered in data and the other in blood — and thank you for your support of Western Judeo-Christian Democratic Values™.

Known Side Effects:

Severe empathy deficiency

Acute moral relativism

Terminal alignment with foreign policy talking points

Involuntary invocation of “both sides” in every genocide

Allergic reaction to ceasefires

Motto:

“Thousands of dead kids are regrettable… but let’s keep things in perspective.”

Share

Further reading: