I asked T.W. to burrow into Camp Bryan, where all the elite female criminals are hosted. Here’s the transcript of the first recording he managed to make before the scent of cruelty-neutral collagen serums and misappropriated grant money overwhelmed his senses.

Transcript of FIELD RECORDING #001 – “THE ARRIVAL”

Location: Arts & Crafts Room, Federal Prison Camp Bryan

Time: Shortly after curfew

Background noises: puppy whimpering, Pilates instructor snoring softly

[Sound of plastic chair scraping across linoleum.]

ELIZANOID HOLMES (whispering, without blinking):

Is she... is she really here?

JEN SHARIAH:

Unless that’s a clone stitched together by the CIA and Prince A, yeah. That’s her. The queenpin just strolled in like she’s hosting a TEDx on “Leveraging Minor Networks for Major Influence.”

ELIZANOID:

This violates the Prisoner Harmony Manifesto. Section 4 explicitly prohibits bunking with international sex traffickers. I signed that thing with organic beet ink. While maintaining eye contact for 43 consecutive seconds.

[Soft clinking. GHISLAINE enters, dragging a monogrammed commissary bin.]

GHISLAINE:

Darlings. Don’t get up. I understand the confusion. It’s not every day one upgrades from suicide watch to spa watch.

JEN SHARIAH (rolling eyes):

Wrong address, British Karen. This is Club Fed, not Club Dead.

GHISLAINE (serenely):

Yes, and yet — here I am. The Department of Justice decided I was more useful alive. Can’t imagine why. Perhaps they enjoy bedtime stories about hedge funds and hormonal teenagers.

ELIZANOID:

This isn’t fair. I built Therrornos to help people. Sort of. Okay, not really. But still—nobody got trafficked! Just lightly gaslit.

GHISLAINE:

I didn’t come here to debate ethics with a failed vampire cosplayer. I came here to finish my memoir. Working title: From Yacht to Yard: A Socialite’s Descent into American Penology.

[Sound of chair tipping over. Prisoner JULIE HOWLER bursts in, breathless.]

JULIE HOWLER:

She’s bunking in B block—the British Lady of the Lizard Cabal herself. With me! I want it on record: if she so much as breathes in Epstein’s accent, I’m filing for solitary.

GHISLAINE (smirking):

I’d prefer a top bunk. I have vertigo from all the helicopter escapes.

[Soft footsteps approach. Enter ALLY SINNMARK, barefoot, holding a dreamcatcher made of ramen wrappers and motivational court documents.]

ALLY SINNMARK (gently):

Ladies, ladies... let us remember: every conviction is just a chrysalis. This prison is not a cage—it is a womb. And from it, we will emerge… influencers of the inner light.

JEN SHARIAH (flatly):

Oh hell no, not a rebrand circle. I still have bruises from last week’s “Trustfall into Radical Surrender” drill.

ALLY:

The fall wasn’t the wound, sister. The resistance was.

You fought the trauma spiral. It fought back.

ELIZANOID (blinking once, calculating the brand potential):

Could we structure the rebirth as a subscription model?

GHISLAINE (tilting her head):

I’m intrigued. I’ve always felt trafficking was a misunderstood form of onboarding.

JULIE HOWLER (storming out):

I need a cold towel, a legal pad, and a brick wall to scream into.

T.W.’s camera wasn’t working, so he made this quick sketch—it’s amazing how dextrous his little lagomorph paws can be.

Next up:

Field Recording #002: “Elizanoid’s Eyes Go Even Wider as Ghislaine Announces Her New Program — ‘Global Mentorship for Reputational Recovery.’”

(Just kidding, I’m guessing—we’ll have to wait and see what T.W. hears, if he gets his senses back sufficiently. T.W.’s ears are still ringing from the lavender incense diffuser “cleansing bomb” set off during a chakra alignment exercise, but he’s managed to burrow back into the crawlspace and put pen to paper—his audio and video recording devices have failed due to electromagnetic interference from Elizanoid’s homemade EEG redemption tracker, which she insists is powered by forgiveness, lithium, and just a drop of blood).

Legal Disclaimer: The events depicted in this Field Recording are entirely fictional (honest), unless they later turn out to be true, in which case T.W. Burrows respectfully reminds the authorities that he is a rabbit and thus not subject to human legal systems. All characters, quotes, and chakra realignments are satirical in nature, crafted under the influence of distilled irony, speculative absurdism, and EMF interference. Any resemblance to real persons, living or deceased, is purely coincidental or the result of unauthorised astral projection. Viewer discretion is advised, especially for members of secret societies, tech cults, or anyone with Epstein ties longer than Robert Maxwell’s old yacht anchor. This report is protected under the Universal Burrower’s Right to Ridicule, Article 33-B (“Lagomorphic Free Expression Act”). Proceed accordingly.

Share