The Climate Scoldling™
Genus: Ecoterra Infantilus Ultimatum
Danger Level: 🔥🔥(Emotionally weaponised and renewable outrage)
Known Aliases:
The Net-Zero Nun
Saint Greta of Perpetual Guilt
The CO₂ Child Oracle™
The WEF’s Weather Prophetess
Habitat:
UN stages, crying into microphones
Private jets chartered for climate summits
Instagram posts from dystopian fjords
Protest camps and music festivals mysteriously exempt from noise bylaws and hygiene inspections
The front page of every crisis-themed curriculum packet
Appearance:
Wears braided hair like a halo of moral untouchability
Facial expression permanently set to “betrayed prophet caught in a PR shoot”
Draped in ethically sourced doomwear™, stitched together from upcycled slogans and certainty
Armoured in Moral Child Immunity™: “You cannot criticise the elite’s emotionally fragile global spokesperson—not when she’s still a child at 22 and funded by billionaires.”
Carries a solar-charged backpack of righteous contradiction: includes a climate grief diary, biodegradable tissues, and a satellite phone pre-programmed to call Al Gore’s Gulfstream in case her racing yacht is detained by reality
Primary Behaviours:
Apocalypse Evangelism™:
Foretells the end of the world in 8–12 years, rolling average
“Your weekend barbecue just killed a Pacific island.”
Adult Shaming:
Uses emotionally-charged scolding to override scientific nuance
“We demand bold action, vague policies, and no cost-benefit analysis.”
Symbolic Disruption:
Leads school strikes but has permanent VIP access to global elite forums
→ Skips class to lecture adults on how they’re failing civilization
Rage-as-Science™:
Equates emotional intensity with expertise
“The Science is clear!” (citation pending)
Selective Silence:
Miraculously mute on lithium strip mines and energy-related poverty.
“This was not my assignment.”
Call:
“You have stolen my dreams.”
“Blah blah blah.”
“Listen to The Science, I emotionally summarise.”
“How dare you?!”
Feeding Habits:
Climate anxiety
Davos canapé trays
Token resistance status from billionaires
Praise from adults who need emotional absolution
Constant public indignation (organic, locally sourced)
Affiliations:
UN Youth Weather Division
WEF's Emotional Resilience Taskforce
Global School Strikers Syndicate
Green New Deal Fan Fiction Forum
The Technocratic Druidic Order of IPCC Shamans
