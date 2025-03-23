I have no doubt that over the next few months, citizen journalists are going to devour the latest unredacted Kennedy documents and join more and more dots. But I don’t think these revelations will be as important as the fact that Trump just brought the attention of millions of ordinary people to the affairs of the CIA and the Deep State like never before. Soon, those who reflexively scream “conspiracy theory!” when confronted with uncomfortable truths will find the tables turned. They will either be outed as useful idiots of the intelligence apparatus—or as cognitively compromised individuals clinging to the warm comfort of their programming. Either way, the public mood is shifting. And the spell is breaking.

Even a cursory glance at these files uncovers disturbing truths—many of which, while hinted at in earlier releases, were buried beneath layers of redaction and obfuscation. I randomly selected just one document, ran it through an AI transcription tool to make it legible, and what emerged should, by any honest standard, be damning to anyone with a functioning moral compass.

157 10011 10048 3.27MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

AI TL;DR:

In 1975, Robert Maheu provided testimony about his involvement in various activities for the CIA. The testimony mentions that Maheu was at one point accompanied by counsel, Morton R. Galane, along with Sam Giancana and Johnny Rosselli, although the context of this is not given.

Maheu's involvement with the CIA included finding people for assignments. In one instance, the CIA asked Maheu to find a woman to go to a foreign country to try to meet with the leader of the country and influence his philosophies, which were considered detrimental to the United States. Maheu found Florence Horn for this purpose. The CIA and Maheu sponsored her trip. Maheu doesn’t recall if she ever met the foreign leader.

On another occasion, Maheu was asked by the State Department and the CIA to help with a foreign leader’s visit to the United States. Scott McCloud from the State Department was involved. The government was concerned about the type of women the leader might associate with, so Maheu was tasked with ensuring the women who would be with the leader were cleared by local police. Maheu met with State Department security personnel regarding this assignment. The women provided to the leader may have been prostitutes.

This declassified document also mentioned a contract with Aristotle Onassis, which was structured so that as the bottoms of other companies became obsolete, they could only be replaced with Onassis' tankers. The agreement stated that Onassis would control more dead weight tonnage than the United States and would control more oil than all Allied nations used during the Korean War. Maheu indicated that a million-dollar payoff to a top minister in Saudi Arabia was discovered in Swiss bank accounts. The State Department denounced the agreement. Maheu then contacted Carl Twitchell, who had helped form a consortium for the exploitation of oil, which became ARAMCO.

Later, the CIA asked Maheu to produce a film about the same foreign leader because they were concerned that the leader had brought back a Russian agent from a trip to Russia and that his philosophies were changing. The CIA provided Maheu with photographs of the agent and the location. Maheu recruited Charles Kays and a woman who resembled the agent to be in the film. Maheu discussed the matter with Howard Hughes, and Hughes recommended that he contact Larry Crosby. The CIA helped Maheu secure the services of someone in Los Angeles to make the set for the film. Maheu made the film and turned it over to the CIA. The plan was to distribute stills from the film in the leader’s country.

In another instance, the CIA asked Maheu to arrange a party for a different foreign leader in Los Angeles. Maheu contacted Gregson Bautzer to hold the party. The intent was to have movie starlets and stars at the party so the leader could converse with them. The leader became associated with a starlet at the party, and Maheu was later told that there was some embarrassment because the leader was from an Arabic country and the starlet was Jewish. Susan Cabot may have been the starlet.

The document also references Carl Twitchell and King Saud in relation to the exploitation of oil. Carl Twitchell was an American who had been accepted by old King Saud and helped form a consortium for the exploitation of oil, from which emanated ARAMCO.

On several occasions, Robert A. Maheu’s office was used for cover purposes by the CIA. In these instances, the CIA agents would be on the payroll of Robert A. Maheu Associates, and Maheu would be reimbursed. One employee, Mike Marrage or Mihrage, was working in Ecuador. Meier was aware of this operation. Bill Staton was also aware of some of the cover arrangements. Others who worked for Robert A. Maheu Associates include Jack Buckley. Ellson is mentioned as someone who ran into some documents that indicated double escrows on mining properties. F. Donald Nixon is mentioned in relation to a trip to the Dominican Republic.

The document also lists some other names, but their connection to the testimony is not specified. These names are Mort Jackson, Al Long, Mic Jack Bauman, Jack Stewart, and James McCord.

I wonder how many other Hollywood sets were built to create fake blackmail movies?

The Susan Cabot (born Harriet Shapiro) story came out in 2018, when this document was first declassified and reported on in the Jewish press:

The CIA wanted Susan Cabot to sleep with King Hussein. So she did—because when Langley asks nicely, Hollywood usually complies. What kind of leverage they had over the Jewish B-movie actress is anyone’s guess: patriotism, pressure, or just another script she couldn’t refuse. The result? A lovechild born with dwarfism, later medically enhanced to 5’4” thanks to weekly hormone injections harvested from dead people’s pituitary glands—yes, really. The story ends, as all good CIA-Hollywood fairy tales do, with the son beating his mother to death with a weightlifting bar in 1986.

Share

Further reading: