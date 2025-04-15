The Christian Militant Atheist

Genus: Contradictorius Memevangelicus

Subspecies: Rationalis Selectivus Albionus

Common Names: The Cultural Christian Contrarian | The Meme Lord Emeritus | The Apostate Evangelist

Field Description

Size:

Average build, but inflated public intellectual aura—especially in university settings and among Reddit dads.

Speed:

Quick-witted when mocking faith, sluggish when parsing biopolitical ethics.

Audio Signature:

Queen’s English, sharpened with Oxford superiority.

Deploys ridicule with surgical precision—except when apologizing for the Church of England's better hymns.

Markings:

Tweedish attire

Smirk of perpetual self-regard

Eyebrows permanently raised at the “stupidity” of everyone else.

Slight halo of smug secular sanctimony

Calls:

“Faith is the great cop-out.”

“Religion is a virus of the mind.”

“I don’t believe in God, but I rather like churches.”

“Even if the vaccine doesn’t stop transmission, you must take it anyway—for the good of society.”

“Christians are nicer than Muslims”

“Morality doesn’t come from religion—but we should protect Western moral traditions.”

“As an atheist, I believe you must all worship Judeo-Christian Values™”

Habitat:

BBC interview chairs

Royal Society events

Social media threads roasting creationists

Sudden refuge in cathedral nostalgia when faced with civilizational collapse

Diet:

Strawmen in vestments

College freshman debates

19th-century rationalism

Pandemic-era behavioural compliance

Culture war clickbait

Mating Habits:

Mated ideologically with Darwin, Dennett, and Zen Stiller.

Courtship dances involve quoting Hume, bashing Muslims generally, and softly defending Oxford

Offspring: dozens of midwits with “brights” in their bio and no metaphysical imagination

Summary of Behavioural Traits

Militant Softness:

Rages against delusion, then whispers nostalgic praise for Anglican “values.” Rejects God, embraces cathedral aesthetics and nice hymns.

Selective Sciencism:

Demands evidence—except when defending public health policies based on pure speculation or moral panic.

Cultural Cloaking:

Claims to reject religion entirely, but weaponizes “Judeo-Christian values” when Western liberalism needs moral scaffolding.

Neuro-Narcissism:

Believes memes are the building blocks of civilization—and he should be one of the prime architects.

Known Predators:

Any honest thinker

Conservation Status:

Aged but preserved in podcasts and legacy publishing.

Field Note Addendum

The Christian Militant Atheist lives in a state of elegant contradiction—decrying spiritual dogma while clinging to its ruins. He doesn’t just want a world without God. He wants one where he is the moral compass, and the hymn still plays… in a lab coat.

