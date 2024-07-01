Deference of the courts to the so-called expert class of unelected bureaucrats has enabled agencies to expand their regulatory reach significantly over the past four decades, to the point where the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandated the injection of a toxic substance, modRNA, into the employees of large companies without explicit legislative authorization.

These bureaucratic elites have become an integral part of the Deep State, or Shadow Government, without real accountability to democratic authority or control.

The recent Supreme Court ruling to end Chevron Deference marks a significant shift in administrative law. By curtailing judicial deference to agency interpretations, the Court has reasserted the judiciary's role in ensuring that agencies do not exceed their statutory authority. This ruling is expected to increase judicial oversight of agency actions, ensuring that regulations align more closely with Congressional intent.

I contend that the end of Chevron Deference could mark the beginning of the end for a governance model dominated by unelected technocrats. By requiring clearer statutory mandates for agency actions, this shift aims to restore a balance between regulatory efficiency and democratic accountability. In theory, it should lead to more transparent and accountable governance, as elected representatives in Congress will have greater responsibility for defining the scope of regulatory powers​.

From the SCOTUS blog:

Justice Neil Gorsuch filed a longer (33-page) concurring opinion in which he emphasized that “[t]oday, the Court places a tombstone on Chevron no one can miss. In doing so, the Court returns judges to interpretative rules that have guided federal courts since the Nation’s founding.” He sought to downplay the impact of Friday’s ruling, contending that “all today’s decision means is that, going forward, federal courts will do exactly as this Court has since 2016, exactly as it did before the mid-1980s, and exactly as it had done since the founding: resolve cases and controversies without any systemic bias in the government’s favor.”

While the long-term effects of this shift remain to be seen, it undeniably marks a move towards enhancing democratic accountability and curbing regulatory overreach. Hopefully, the next time that the elites think it’s pandemic time, they won’t be able to coerce the public into submission to their insane toxic medical experiments, at least not in the US. Let’s hope this enlightened SCOTUS ruling sets a precedent that influences courts around the world. It might just save a few lives.

