As wise people have known for a long time, bringing the authentic teachings of Jesus Christ into your lives is good for the individual, the family, and the wider community (for the record, first principles Christianity is not the same as Christendom—the fusion of human political government and “God”).

But will chocolate eggs and rabbits accomplish this mission?

The Bunny Catechism: 33 Questions for the Faithfully Branded

A Liturgical Guide for Children of the State-Church-Marketing Complex

Issued by the Ministry of Seasonal Messaging and Symbol Management™

I. On the Nature of the Bunny

Q1. Who is the Bunny?

A1. The Bunny is a state-approved emissary of seasonal virtue and retail harmony. He neither speaks nor judges—he simply distributes.

Q2. Where does the Bunny come from?

A2. He emerges annually from a warehouse in Ohio and a mythos built in the product development offices of Hallmark and Mars Inc.

Q3. Why is the Bunny important?

A3. He reminds us that salvation is available in themed packaging and that meaning can be outsourced to mascots.

II. On the Purpose of Easter

Q4. What is Easter?

A4. Easter is a federally endorsed observance of Spring Commerce, wrapped in religious language to ensure bipartisan appeal.

Q5. What happened at the first Easter?

A5. According to the oldest traditions, a man rose from the dead to redeem humanity. According to newer sources, an egg-laying mammal of miraculously high libido and propagation rate rolled back your seasonal sadness.

Q6. What does Easter teach us?

A6. That deep truths can be softened, sugar-coated, and made more palatable when paired with limited-time discounts.

III. On Moral Formation

Q7. What is virtue?

A7. Obedient consumption. Cheerful participation. And quiet reverence for pastel aesthetics.

Q8. What is sin?

A8. Asking what happened to Christ.

Also: skipping the photo booth, questioning the mascot, or mentioning historical theology in mixed company.

Q9. What is repentance?

A9. Deleting unseasonal opinions and pledging again to the Bunny’s algorithm of reward.

IV. The Seven Sacraments of the Branded Life

Q10. What are the sacred rituals of Easter?

A10.

Baptism in synthetic confetti Confirmation by Instagram post Confession of sugar intake Holy Egg Roll (sponsored) Communion of Peeps Anointing with coconut oil and cross-promotions Marriage between narrative and nostalgia Visiting the capital of the Holy Roman Empire after funding from Thiel.

V. On Salvation and Surveillance

Q20. Is the Bunny watching me?

A20. Yes. He partners with cloud-based behaviour-tracking firms to optimise your holiness score.

Q21. How do we achieve salvation?

A21. By remaining cheerful, compliant, and contextually Christian during state-approved celebrations.

Q22. Is the Bunny a redeemer?

A22. No. He is a placeholder—soft, silent, and edible.

VI. The End of Days and the Limited-Time Resurrection

Q30. Will there be a second coming?

A30. Yes, annually, around Q2. Watch for notifications.

Q31. What happens after death?

A31. Your data is preserved in the Faithful Consumer Cloud™, and your soul is evaluated for narrative consistency with New Christendom™

Q32. What is heaven?

A32. A mall with no closing time and infinite affirmations.

Q33. What is the chief end of man?

A33. To consume with reverence, decorate with modesty, and never mention Golgotha near the candy aisle.

Note to readers: I considered creating 2,865 numbered paragraphs, as in the CCC, or even just 420 questions, as in the children’s Baltimore Catechism No. 1. However, this is 2025, and I’m not sure that most people will even reach No. 33.

Time for the colouring book:

Whoops, sorry about that one; the kids might be wondering what all that death stuff in the background was all about. I must remember never to actually reference anything related to Jesus.

I'd better leave it there.

At least we still live in countries where you can make satirical images referencing God and faith, without being stoned to death or thrown off rooftops. That’s no small thing. It means the conversation is still open, for now.

And there it is, really. This talk of Jesus—or more often, the conspicuous avoidance of anything meaningful to say about Jesus’ teachings at Easter—isn’t about theology. It’s about fear. Fear of sliding into a global caliphate or some other clerical regime where religious leaders run the show. But let’s not kid ourselves: that can happen under Islam, or under something dressed up as “Christianity.” History has receipts.

At the same time, when someone says “we’re bringing religion back to America,” they’re tapping into something real. A sense that the culture has rotted—that meaning has been replaced with marketing, community with algorithm, virtue with vibes, family with sexual promiscuity and so on.

But the answer to cultural decay isn’t chocolate eggs and ancient pagan fertility mascots (ironic, when you think about it). If we’re serious about renewal, we’ll need something a little deeper than marshmallow theology.

