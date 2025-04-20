The Buffoonic Warmonger

Genus: Etonus Neoconis Buffonicus

Common Name: Boris the Bugle Blower™

Danger Level: 🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷 (Drunkenly staggering into every war)

Known Aliases:

The Cosplay Churchill

Sir Lockdown-a-Lot

Minister of Maiming for Profit

The Meat Grinder Matchmaker

Habitat:

Davos wine rooms

Ukraine trench selfie tours

NATO press junkets

Secret Atlantic Council briefings

Private “Partygate” bunkers (now listed on Airbnb)

Appearance:

Harmless idiot camouflage: Shambolic suit, chaotic hair, and a war-fetish glint in his eye. Usually holding a pint, a press statement, and a draft conscription order.

Voice alternates between Etonian bluster and tragic Churchill cosplay.

Primary Behaviours:

Scamdemic Script Reader™

Claimed he nearly died on a ventilator, which conveniently justified every creeping authoritarian policy that followed.

Oversaw lockdowns while partying in secret, then gaslit the nation with boosterism and Big Pharma loyalty.

Peace Spoiler General™

Personally derailed peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in 2022.

“Can’t have peace just yet—Raytheon’s stock hasn’t peaked.”

Conscription Cheerleader

Advocates sending British kids into a NATO meat grinder, then calls it a “character-building opportunity.”

Likely inspired by notes from his Atlantic Council pals and post-lunch hallucinations.

State Surveillance Enabler™

Secretly allowed British troops to spy on journalists and dissidents during lockdown.

His 77th Brigade monitored critics and compiled dossiers—presumably to protect democracy from sarcasm and spreadsheets.

Narrative Warfare Officer

Approved the use of military units to "influence behaviour" online.

Because memes about cheese and liberty were deemed a national security threat.

Calls:

“I say! There’s no tyranny here, just a little jolly good behavioral nudge!”

“We must fight them over there, so they can’t email us over here.”

“If you’re not willing to die for BAE’s latest model, are you really British?”

“Let’s all clap for our soldiers—and then use them to spy on journalists.”

Feeding Habits:

NATO contracts

Big Pharma lobbying crumbs

Post-PM speaker fees from think tanks that smell faintly of Langley

Whiskey

Poor people’s sons

Affiliations:

Atlantic Council (frequent karaoke guest)

UK Parliament (fired, re-elected, fired again, now floating)

MoD’s 77th Brigade (unofficial influencer network)

World Economic Forum (he doesn't understand it, but they invite him anyway)

Any war zone with good lighting and no danger

Legal Disclaimer:

The characters featured in The Field Guide to Cultural Compliance Fauna are entirely fictional creations from a parallel universe that only coincidentally resembles our own. Any similarities to real people, institutions, or ideologies are the result of quantum entanglement, satire, or tragic cosmic absurdity—and are absolutely not intended to reflect reality.

