The collectivist authoritarians who create this kind of fear and anxiety are killers:

He told The Telegraph that hearing in advance of the Budget about Labour’s plans to end the practice of letting all farmers pass on estates without inheritance tax was the “final straw” for Mr Charlesworth, who had been caring for his sick wife. In a message to Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves, he said: “I would tell them they’ve killed my Dad. He didn’t know the details but all the scaremongering around it beforehand frightened him to death.

Last week, Ms Reeves used her Budget to place a 20 per cent tax on agricultural property assets worth more than £1 million, instead of allowing them to be inherited tax-free.

Do the imbeciles running the British government not realize that a small family farm (in this case just 70 acres) can only continue if the land is not taxed? Or maybe they do realize it and they want all the small farms to be taken over by their fascist neo-feudalist friends.

Opposition MPs are reporting to parliament that other elderly farmers are considering committing suicide, like Mr Charlesworth, so their families can avoid the new inheritance tax and continue farming before the policy comes into place.

Half of all British farmers were struggling with anxiety before this new law, which doesn’t surprise me knowing what’s involved in trying to grow crops and raise animals in difficult conditions.

Speaking from the family farm in Barnsley, Yorks, Jonathan added: “He [John] was at a low ebb but the Budget was the final straw. “There’s no cash and there’s no way of borrowing cash because we don’t have the income, we still don’t have the income to borrow that sort of money. “It was really eating at him, this Budget, because nobody knew what was going to happen. I think he just woke up in the morning and thought, ‘you know what, the Government aren’t taking our farm, I’ve worked too hard to keep this for not just me but my kids and my grandkids.

If the people of England, long disconnected from the land, don’t wake up soon and recognize where their food comes from, large fascist multinationals, in collusion with the collectivist authoritarian state, will gain a monopoly on food production—and this will not end well, as seen in Mao’s China and Stalin’s USSR.

However, I believe people are slowly waking up. As we saw in the recent US election, there was significant interest in the question of food production: the Amish and their supporters mobilized after threats to their traditional small farming operations, and RFK Jr. received substantial support in his campaign against the harmful products of Big Food.

