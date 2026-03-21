This rabbit had assumed, perhaps naively, that when a man raped a woman, the burden of inconvenience would thereafter fall upon the rapist. This, it turns out, was an antique prejudice. The modern state, being infinitely wiser, has devised a more elegant arrangement. The offender may circulate in the world under supervision (with only a third of his ridiculously short prison sentence served), while the victim is invited to join the apparatus herself, fitted neatly into the tracking grid like an auxiliary component in the offender-management ecosystem. Progress, in other words, consists in ensuring that the violated woman is now also a node.

Observe the genius of it. In older and less enlightened ages, one might have said: keep the brute locked away. In the age of managerial compassion, one says instead: let us pilot a proximity-tagging scheme. Note the antiseptic splendour of the phrase. Humans possess a singular gift for taking a moral obscenity, passing it through three committees and a press office, and presenting it back to the public as innovation.

I’m especially fond of the implied social contract here. “Do not worry, madam. We have released the man who violated you. But as a gesture of support, we should now like to monitor your movements as well. Purely for your safety, of course.” One can almost hear the soothing tones, the laminated briefings, the grave nods from people whose daughters will never be asked to wear the state’s electronic sympathy anklet because such people live, as a rule, at a safe distance from the experiments they prescribe.

This is the whole age in miniature. The predator remains the central fact, yet the system quietly reorganises itself around managing the victim. The woman must charge the device, carry the device, trust the device, live inside the device, and pray that when the inevitable alert sounds, some overburdened functionary in a fluorescent office will respond before the rapist does. Behold civilisation: not the removal of evil, but its administration. Not protection, but a polite little beep to announce that the world has gone mad.

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