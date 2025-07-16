The Curious Case of the Boring Files

by T.W. Burrows, Burrowed Analyst-at-Large

Permit me, dear surface-dwellers, to twitch my whiskers in stunned disbelief.

Today, the Leader of the Free World emerged from his gold-plated tower to declare — with all the solemnity of a game show host — that the Jeffrey Epstein files are, in fact… boring. Yes. Boring.

Never mind the private islands. The underage victims. The blackmail honeypots. The plane logs. The sealed testimonies. The live-in intelligence agents. No, no. According to the esteemed Donald J. Trump, it’s all just “hoax,” “fake news,” and, worst of all, “boring.” Like a late-night rerun of Wheel of Fortune, but with more suicide attempts and state secrets.

And standing next to him? Chuckling like he’d just been tickled with a Rothschild feather? None other than Howard “No Relation, Total Coincidence” Lutnik — whose property just happened to share a wall with Epstein’s Manhattan temple of horrors. You’d think that proximity might spark a moment of reflection. Instead, we got a giggle and a nod. The predator’s next-door neighbour, clapping politely as the crime scene gets rebranded as yawn-inducing.

But worry not! Because Pam “Trust the Memo” Bondi is ON THE CASE. When asked if she’d be releasing the files, she bravely mumbled, “Uh, the memo speaks for itself,” before vanishing into a puff of legalese and Febreze.

It’s a psyop, you see. A vibe operation. The files are now “icky,” “conspiratorial,” and “low-class” to care about. Only bad people dig into this stuff. People with basement energy. People like... well, me.

Good.

Dig we shall.

