Share this postThe BBC's 'Neutral' Coverage of Excess Deaths Debatemathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe BBC's 'Neutral' Coverage of Excess Deaths DebateWhy do the plebs keep on paying for this indoctrination? Don't they know the threatening letters they get from the BBC to pay the license fee are just the bluffs of collectivist authoritarian bullies?Mathew AldredOct 21, 2023∙ Paid10Share this postThe BBC's 'Neutral' Coverage of Excess Deaths Debatemathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in