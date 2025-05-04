The Bargain Broker

Genus: Diabolicus Bureaucraticus

Habitat:

Roams policy think tanks and World Economic Forum subcommittees. Often found sipping ethically sourced espresso in glass buildings overlooking the ruins of democracy.

Appearance:

Wears a tailored suit with a hint of sulfur. Carries a clipboard etched in euphemism. Smiles like a man who’s already sold your future.

Behaviours:

Specialises in translating apocalyptic tradeoffs into scalable solutions.

Offers transformational opportunities that smell faintly of perdition.

When questioned, it invokes inevitability and the greater good.

Frequently spotted whispering into the ears of ministers, CEOs and cosplaying Prime Ministers.

Call:

“Technically, you consented.”

Allied Species:

The Narrative Sculptor™ (shapes your perceptions to match the terms)

The Enlightenment Eugenicist™ (adds a utilitarian gloss to the pact)

The Compliance Chameleon™ (sells it to the public, then denies it)

Defence Mechanism:

Claims the deal is already done. If cornered, transitions instantly to a consultancy role in a different jurisdiction.

Notes:

The Bargain Broker does not tempt with pleasures, but with frameworks and compliance. If Mephistopheles had an MBA and a LinkedIn Premium account, he’d be this guy.

