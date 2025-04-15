The Barbed Weiss

Genus: Victimus Exceptionalus Substackica

Common Names: The Free Speech Martyr

Field Description

Size:

Small pundit. Inflates to moral grandeur when confronted with dissent.

Plumage:

Substack-branded flight feathers

Often dons “disillusioned liberal” camouflage

Carefully tousled hair to signal relatability

Habitat:

Formerly The New York Times op-ed page

Now nests in the Substack archipelago of mutual admiration

Forages on campus anecdotes from 2014-2017

Occasionally sighted at IDF-IDW fundraisers, with literary pretensions

Behavioral Traits

Martyrdom Looping:

Cannot speak for more than three minutes without referencing her traumatic exile from the New York Times, despite having voluntarily resigned into a book deal, a podcast, and a speaking tour.

Selective Literacy:

Quotes James Baldwin, but only the bits that can be repurposed to defend neocon foreign policy or lament the decline of liberalism (as defined by the Aspen Institute).

Weaponized Innocence:

Perpetually shocked by extremism—unless it’s Israeli airstrikes, in which case it’s a “moral imperative.”

Narrative Inversion Reflex:

Uses the language of progressive liberation to defend ethnostates and billionaires. Invokes “pluralism” and “diversity” to exclude Palestinian voices.

“It’s not that I hate free speech. It’s just that some kinds of speech endanger democracy—like questioning Zionism, or publishing in Jacobin.”

Mating Habits:

Drawn to think tank offspring and ex-Atlantic columnists

Breeding season peaks during campus protests and election years

Loves the billionaires.

Diet:

Cancel culture anecdotes recycled from Quillette

Grievance-honey extracted from DEI memos

Moral panic over teenagers saying “from the river to the sea” (but not when Likud uses the phrase).

Cross-platform sanctimony

Lavishly buttered book blurbs from adjacent fauna

Known Symbiotes:

The Zen Stiller (in “mildly concerned” mode)

The Smarmex Maximus (during exorcism of The West)

The Bent Shapiro (estranged Hasbara cousin—family dinners are tense)

The Playful PsyOps Professor

Known Predators:

Glenn Greenwald (when he’s bored)

Twitter users who remember her tenure at the NYT

Vocalizations:

“Free speech is everything—except for that kind of speech.”

“My trauma is the trauma of liberalism itself.”

“People are scared to speak. I will now speak everywhere, constantly, forever.”

“Let me tell you about what happened at Evergreen College.”

“Tulsi Gabbard is a toady—I don’t know why, but she is.”

“It’s not censorship. It’s consequences.”

“When a Palestinian child dies, it’s complicated. When someone tweets meanly at me, it’s genocide.”

“I left The New York Times… into a seven-figure media empire… as an act of resistance.”

“I’m just asking questions… that should result in firings.”

Field Note:

The Barbed Weiss has a unique defense mechanism: when cornered with facts, she performs a maneuver known as Narrative Victim Flip—a shared evolutionary trait among high-level Compliance Fauna— in which she becomes the most marginalized voice in the room—despite financial backing from billionaires and 135,000 paying subscribers on Substack. Don’t ask me how.

