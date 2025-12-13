Note from the editor: As my long-time readers will know, I’ve paused Substack subscriptions for the foreseeable future while I try to keep my nervous system from fully deleting itself. In the meantime, T.W. has agreed to provide occasional investigative reporting from beneath my shed, on the strict condition that his fee—white willow bark, fresh hay, and one (1) ceremonial clover sprig—arrives at the mouth of his burrow on demand. Please note: the views expressed below are those of a hyper-intelligent rabbit whose brain was crenulated by a metallic object of uncertain jurisdiction; they do not necessarily reflect my own, except in the parts where they obviously do.

I had just finished gnawing through a packet of white willow bark—my payment, as per union rules—when a headline from The Atlantic drifted down my burrow like a leaf from an aging propaganda tree:

“YES, SOME CHILDREN MAY HAVE DIED FROM COVID SHOTS.

Denial only serves the aims of anti-vaxxers.”

A masterclass in narrative yoga.

Truly, these people no longer write articles—they perform ideological Pilates, stretching logic until it screams for mercy.

But let us dig deeper (burrowing is what I do, after all).

According to folklore passed down among the elder rabbits, The Atlantic was founded long ago as a respectable literary magazine—back when writers smoked cigars, not government-approved talking points.

But then something changed.

At some point (nobody knows exactly when—though rumoured sightings of unmarked government vans near the typographer’s loading dock have been noted), The Atlantic underwent what insiders call “The Great Repositioning.”

One day it published Emerson and Twain.

The next day it published public-health absolution rituals and intelligence-adjacent catechisms delivered with the serene confidence of a magazine that has never been wrong, only early.

Is there an outright connection to three-letter agencies?

I, T.W. Burrows, would never accuse.

I merely observe that whenever a narrative needs laundering, The Atlantic appears like a polite man in a navy suit asking if you’d like help rewriting your memory.

If the CIA ever needed a lifestyle supplement—Better Homes & Covert Ops, perhaps—The Atlantic would be its Sunday insert.

For years, the messaging was simple:

“The vaccines are perfectly safe.”

“Questioning anything is misinformation.”

“Children face zero risks.”

“Hush now, rabbit—chew your hay and trust the experts.”

But now?

“Yes, some children may have died.

Anyway, the real problem is that YOU care about it.”

This is the rhetorical equivalent of a wolf telling a rabbit:

“Yes, I ate your cousin, but discussing it emboldens anti-wolf extremists.”

Nuance, they call it.

I call it Predator Exceptionalism.

Because I have a gift for deciphering elite dialects—my brain was crenulated by a metallic UFO object, after all—I present the following translation:

Atlanticese:

“There is no evidence that children died from vaccines.”

Atlanticese, Revised Edition (now that FOIA exists):

“Well, okay, fine, there were events consistent with extremely rare adverse outcomes in certain pediatric populations… but denying this increases polarization and harms trust in public health.”

Translation:

“We lied, it didn’t hold, and now we’re mad at you for noticing.”

You must understand: in the kingdom of Legacy Media, truth is not a fixed object but a service—like dry cleaning.

Every few years, the garments of public memory must be taken in, let out, or re-hemmed to fit the updated silhouette of acceptable discourse.

And when the new fit contradicts last season’s measurements?

They simply tell you:

“You misremembered it. Also, how dare you.”

Burrows’ Law of Institutional Apology Drift

After careful study of human behavioural archives (and several terabytes of shredded FOIA requests dragged into my burrow by helpful crows), I have formulated a new psychological law:

The more serious the institutional wrongdoing,

the more the apology migrates away from accountability

and toward scolding the public for noticing.

The Atlantic is simply performing its ceremonial role as:

Narrative Transition Midwife



As a rabbit who has survived coyotes, bureaucrats, 5G towers disguised as trees, and a very suspicious pharmaceutical representative who tried to offer me a “pellet supplement trial,” I recognize this pattern instantly:

Deny the harm. Admit the harm. Claim the real harm is citizens pointing out the harm. Demand gratitude for the admission. Blame dissenters for the erosion of trust they themselves engineered.

Think of it as Narrative Dentistry:

Root canal the truth, install a crown of moral superiority, send the bill to the public.

Share