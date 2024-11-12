The Archbishop of Canterbury has just resigned after the publication of this damning report:

John Smyth was an appalling abuser of children and young men. His abuse was prolific, brutal and horrific. His victims were subjected to traumatic physical, sexual, psychological and spiritual attacks. The impact of that abuse is impossible to overstate and has permanently marked the lives of his victims…John Smyth's activities were identified in the 1980s. Despite considerable efforts by individuals to bring to the attention of relevant authorities the scope and horror of Smyth's conduct, including by victims and by some clergy, the steps taken by the Church of England and other organisations and individuals were ineffective and neither fully exposed nor prevented further abuse by him…Further abuse could and should have been prevented. John Smyth's victims were not sufficiently supported by the Church and their views on escalating his abuse to the police and other authorities were not sought…Church officers knew of the abuse and failed to take the steps necessary to prevent further abuse occurring. Throughout this period – and particularly given the Church's adoption of formal safeguarding policies from 1995 – the Church had sufficient knowledge of the abuse to have taken those steps…Following specific developments in 2012, from July 2013, the Church of England knew, at the highest level, about the abuse that took place in the late 1970s and early 1980s. John Smyth should have been properly and effectively reported to the police in the UK and to relevant authorities in South Africa. This represented a further missed opportunity to bring him to justice and may have resulted in an ongoing and avoidable safeguarding threat in the period between 2012 and his death in 2018.

I won’t go into the details of the abuse on hundreds of boys; suffice to say, the abuser gave the boys diapers to soak up the blood.

Organized religion has so much to answer for, from enabling wars and torture, to pushing toxic jabs, to enabling sexual abuse. It surprises me that people still choose to associate with these organizations. As for the sexual abuse, let’s remind ourselves of recent investigations:

The Catholic Church: Over the past few decades, widespread abuse within the Catholic Church has been exposed in numerous countries, including the United States, Ireland, Australia, Germany, and France. The abuse often involved priests and clergy sexually abusing minors, with allegations that Church leaders concealed or mishandled reports, allowing abusers to continue their ministry. Investigations, including those by the Boston Globe in the early 2000s and independent inquiries like the 2018 Pennsylvania Grand Jury Report, revealed extensive cover-ups and inadequate responses. Jehovah's Witnesses: The Jehovah's Witness organization has faced numerous allegations of mishandling abuse cases. Reports indicate that, due to policies around confidentiality and internal investigation protocols, victims and their families often struggled to receive justice. The Australian Royal Commission's findings in 2015 pointed to a pattern where victims were discouraged from involving external authorities, and accused members were rarely reported to law enforcement. The Southern Baptist Convention (SBC): In the U.S., investigations by the Houston Chronicle and the San Antonio Express-News in 2019 found that hundreds of cases of sexual abuse had been mishandled within the Southern Baptist Convention. The investigation alleged that SBC leaders had failed to act on abuse claims and failed to track accused ministers, allowing them to move to other congregations. Orthodox Jewish Communities: Some Orthodox Jewish communities, particularly in the U.S., Australia, and Israel, have also faced allegations of abuse cover-ups. Victims have reported pressure from community leaders to keep quiet, often under the guise of protecting the community’s reputation or following religious guidelines. The Australian Royal Commission highlighted cases within certain Orthodox Jewish institutions where abuse claims were ignored or actively suppressed. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Mormon Church): The LDS Church has also faced accusations of failing to report abuse allegations. Investigations, including a recent AP report, highlighted cases where bishops and church authorities were instructed to handle abuse claims internally. Critics argue that this approach prevented timely interventions and allowed some cases of abuse to continue. Islamic Religious Schools (Madrasas): Cases of abuse have been reported in some madrasas (Islamic religious schools) in countries like Pakistan and the United Kingdom. Although policies and oversight have been tightened in some places, advocacy groups argue that victims often face significant cultural and institutional barriers to reporting abuse. Christian Evangelical Churches and Mega-Churches: Evangelical churches in the U.S. and other countries, particularly non-denominational mega-churches, have also faced abuse scandals. In some cases, church leaders were accused of pressuring victims to forgive abusers without involving law enforcement, or they moved pastors to different locations to avoid scandal.

How does this happen? Here’s a few ideas:

1. Hierarchical Power Structures

Many religious organizations have strong, centralized hierarchies where authority figures like priests, pastors, or elders hold significant power over others. This structure can discourage questioning or dissent and creates a culture where leaders may prioritize protecting those in power over addressing wrongdoing. These structures also enable abusers to exploit their authority over vulnerable individuals without immediate accountability.

2. Community Loyalty and Image Protection

Religious organizations often cultivate tight-knit communities and emphasize loyalty and trust in leadership. Members may hesitate to believe accusations against leaders, particularly when these leaders are seen as moral or spiritual guides. Additionally, there is often a strong desire to protect the reputation of the institution, which can lead leaders to suppress scandals that might drive members away or reduce donations. This desire to "save face" can lead to cover-ups and reassignments of abusers instead of addressing the abuse transparently.

3. Doctrine of Forgiveness and Redemption

Many faiths emphasize forgiveness, redemption, and "turning the other cheek." These teachings, while valuable, can be misused to pressure victims into forgiving abusers or discourage them from seeking justice. Leaders may also be inclined to forgive offenders and allow them to stay within the community or continue in ministry, believing they can be "rehabilitated" spiritually rather than held accountable legally.

4. Taboos Around Sex and Abuse

Religious institutions often have strict or conservative views on sexual matters, which can make discussions about sexual abuse even more uncomfortable. This taboo around sexuality can lead to shame, secrecy, and avoidance. Victims may be reluctant to report abuse because they fear judgment or stigmatization, and institutions may be more likely to suppress sexual abuse allegations to avoid bringing attention to topics they consider inappropriate or embarrassing.

5. The Concept of Sacred Trust

Religious figures are often seen as embodying moral and spiritual authority and may even be thought of as God’s representatives on earth. This “sacred trust” makes followers vulnerable to manipulation and exploitation, as they may view these figures as above reproach. This perception allows abusers to exploit their positions without question, while victims may struggle to come forward due to the perceived spiritual importance of their abusers.

6. Fear of Legal and Financial Consequences

Religious organizations may fear the financial and legal ramifications of acknowledging abuse. Lawsuits can lead to significant financial losses, and scandal can result in decreased membership, donations, and public trust. To avoid these consequences, organizations may attempt to handle abuse allegations internally, hoping to resolve issues quietly and avoid legal scrutiny.

7. Lack of Clear Policies and Accountability Mechanisms

In some religious institutions, there are few formal policies for addressing allegations of abuse, especially if they have traditionally avoided involving external authorities. A lack of clear protocols and accountability mechanisms means that, when abuse allegations arise, leaders may not have the training or resources to handle them effectively. This can lead to internal handling that often prioritizes minimizing damage over ensuring justice.

8. Victim Silencing Through Social or Spiritual Pressure

Victims in religious communities may face immense social or spiritual pressure to remain silent. They may be warned against "bringing shame" on their families or communities or accused of undermining the church's mission. Abusers might manipulate religious teachings to further silence victims, claiming that speaking out would be sinful or that suffering in silence is a form of spiritual endurance.

A dark satire (my way of dealing with this horror):

Breaking News: "Church Proudly Introduces 'Forgiveness Program' for Offenders, Victims Encouraged to ‘Forgive Harder’"

In response to recent scrutiny over mishandled abuse cases, First Congregational Church unveiled a groundbreaking new initiative yesterday called the “Forgiveness Program.” Designed to ensure that "love, mercy, and total immunity from consequence" guide church policy, the program promises to transform the way the church handles allegations of abuse.

“God forgives, so we figure—why shouldn’t we?” announced Senior Pastor Tim Sanctimony, standing beside a sign that read, “It’s Not a Crime If It’s Spiritually Complicated.”

The Forgiveness Program, which rolls out next Sunday, features a comprehensive, two-step approach. First, all offenders will be invited to a one-hour seminar titled, “Living Beyond Accountability,” which ends with a free coffee coupon. Second, victims are encouraged to practice “forgiving from the heart,” because according to church leadership, true forgiveness doesn't require pesky things like transparency or accountability.

Victims and their families are reportedly invited to join a self-led support group called “Conflicted and Blessed,” where they can read Bible verses encouraging forgiveness and healing. “We felt it was important to give survivors resources for personal reflection,” said Lead Pastor Jerry Serenity. “We are confident that with enough quiet reflection, they’ll find they just misunderstood the whole situation. I mean, who among us hasn’t made a tiny mistake?"

The church leadership added that the new program aligns perfectly with their existing policies of compassion and closed doors. “At First Congregational, we believe in handling things in-house, in the spirit of discretion. The outside world might not understand the spiritual nuances here,” explained Elder Pete Grinwell, while installing additional locks on the church office.

Parents of youth program attendees, meanwhile, were thrilled to hear the church is keeping “integrity, confidentiality, and, of course, a lot of locked filing cabinets” at the core of its new approach. “When I send my kids to a place that promises values and morals, I want them to have a real faith experience, including learning that forgiveness is the only answer,” said local mom Susan Stillbelieves.

Church insiders report that leadership has already started planning next month’s special "Forgive and Forget Sunday," where congregants will get free bumper stickers reading, “Justice? Let God Handle That!”

