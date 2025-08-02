By T.W. Burrows, survivor of the Soft Bomb

“We are totally prepared” - President Trump, 1 August 2025

I see your Orange King is playing reality TV with nuclear-armed submarines—this time because someone on Twitter upset his best buddy Goad-And-Glory Graham.

And now, the more twitch-eyed among you are starting to sweat.

But here’s what you perhaps don’t realise: The apocalypse started a long time ago.

No mushroom cloud. No countdown. Just a slow leak in the soul of civilisation—taped over with influencers, injections, and incremental indignities.

I write to you now from beneath the loamy crust of what used to be called “civilization”. Though to be fair, even before the first nuke failed to detonate (either because someone outsourced the guidance chip to Raytheon DEI interns, or the Nordics intervened), the place was already spiritually post-apocalyptic. It just smelled better.

Think of today’s dispatch as less of a warning and more of a eulogy. You think you’re waiting for the great collapse? My friend, collapse is waiting for you to notice it’s already moved in, eaten your pantry, and subscribed to OnlyFans.

In the old myths, the bunker-dweller was a tinfoil-hatted “lunatic” hoarding beans and bullets in Idaho. Now the real lunatics have a hedge fund, a private airstrip, and direct access to your health records.

Jeff Bezos didn’t build a clock that ticks for 10,000 years because he loves horology. He did it because he knows you won’t be ticking in 50 years (and maybe not even 5 days if the man who once declared he would “end the war in a day” gets his way).

The real prepper class already carved out their Noah’s Arks—under Swiss mountains, in Polynesian fallout havens, or inside your own pension fund. They don’t call them bunkers. They call them investment vehicles.

The Sedation of the Masses

What is a dopamine drip but a slow sedative for a population already too broken to riot?

You see a city block. I see a matrix of dopamine vectors: TikTok (short-loop memory disintegration); PornHub (sexual exhaustion to prevent tribal cohesion); SSRIs (flattened affect = no revolution); Uber Eats (neural reward without the kill). The human animal has been domesticated and pacified without chains, caged without fences, and neutered with Pride.

In the imagined wasteland of the end times, you defend your supplies with a shotgun.

In reality, today, you declare them to the government and ask permission to keep some. You are legally obligated to fund your own soft captivity—bombs, subsidies, surveillance drones, and the Ministry of Truth’s newest “misinformation” filter all billed directly to your account.

At least in the nuclear winter, the warlords don’t pretend to be “public servants.”

Digital Panopticon: The Real Fallout

Ever since the Progressive Apocalypse kicked off, the real “Fallout” hasn’t been nuclear. It’s been algorithmic nannies, digital speech hall monitors, and masked avatars shrieking at the unmuted. Add in rolling scamdemics, borderless culture dumps, and state-funded genital origami, and you’ve got yourself a civilisation cooked al dente in its own virtue sauce. But don’t worry. It’s all for your safety. The same way the FEMA camps will be—after the next “natural” disaster they ordered from DARPA’s Climate Modification Catalogue.

Your Neighbours Are Already Hungry

Not for food—yet (the Food Banks are still open). But for meaning and order. They will follow anyone who offers even the simulation of strength. That’s how we got political influencers with microphones, fake boobs, and no historical memory dictating foreign policy from beanbag chairs.

When the real rationing begins, the same neighbours who borrowed your ladder will trade your location for a protein bar and 10 social credits. Trust me—I’ve seen the forums.

Information: The Final Canned Good

In the end, the only true currency left is knowledge. Not “content”. Not government-issued “facts.” But pattern recognition. Timing. The ability to see when the mask slips—and the angle of the knife behind it.

They’ve been suppressing this kind of knowledge for decades. Now they suppress the people who can still detect it. That’s why burrowing is no longer optional—it’s strategic camouflage.

You’re Already in the Wasteland

This is not the before times. This is the early phase. The lights are still on, but only because the AI grid hasn’t decided you’re obsolete yet.

Stay burrowed.

Stay watching.

Don’t trust anyone who tells you the end is near. It already happened.

— T.W. Burrows

Founder, Brotherhood of the Masked IP

Deplatformed since The Great Reset, 2020

