The Ant and the Water

"Go to the ant," so says Proverbs, a guide, To observe its ways, its wisdom not to hide. In ancient fields, their labour was revered, Their ceaseless toil, a lesson to be mirrored. From ants, we learn of work's unyielding calls, Yet also question the breadth of our own walls. For ants march forth, their path a narrow veil, Oblivious to the storm's encompassing scale. Let's draw from ants, not just their work and sweat, But also the need, our own paths to vet. For while they gather, store, and build with might, They walk in shadows, not in light. Bound by beliefs, invisible yet strong, We walk the paths our enemies laid for us, so long. These views, our lenses, tint the world we see, Confined by chains we believe to set us free. But authoritarian hands, with grasp so tight, Draw lines, proclaim the night as light. They tighten nooses, claiming it's for peace, Yet in their grip, our breaths do not cease. For there's a limit, a line in every heart, Where tolerance ends and awakenings start. When pressed too far, when freedoms shrink and fade, The human spirit rises, unafraid. We, creatures of the dawn, of endless skies, Begin to see the lies with open eyes. The worldviews, once our prisons, now our chains, Break under the strain of silent pains. And in this moment, unity is found, As walls of dogma crumble to the ground. Together, standing at the edge of night, We step into the unknown, into the light. I say again, "Go to the ant," but let not its work be all, For beyond their labour, a wider call. To work, to question, to dream, to dare, In our hands, not just toil, but a world to share. If an ant, encircled by a flood, Can break from bounds and tread where it once stood, Shedding the yoke of instinct’s narrow guide, Emerging free on the expansive side, What of us, with minds that soar and dive, Bound by the webs we weave, yet alive With dreams that stretch, beyond the stars, so far, Beneath the same sun, under the same star? Even as fear's waters rise, and close, Threatening to drown us, to impose, Remember the ant, its simple, bold defiance, In the face of tyranny's own compliance. For if the ant, within its narrow sphere, Can challenge limits, then let us draw near. To break the chains of tyranny and fear, And in our darkest hour, to persevere.