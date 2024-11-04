The Army has sent at least one "robot dog" armed with an artificial intelligence-enabled gun turret to the Middle East…which features a large electro-optical targeting system with "Lone Wolf" emblazoned across the side, appears to be the same "artificial intelligence-enabled" system that the Army recently put through its paces during Operation Hard Kill, a separate counter-UAS exercise led by the service's Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, and the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York, in August.

When Military.com previously queried DEVCOM about plans to mount an XM7 rifle on a Q-UGV, a spokesman emphasized that such experiments are part of the command's continued efforts to "explore the application of human-machine integration" in combat ahead of the next big conflict.

As events in the Middle East and Ukraine have reminded us, there are many psychopaths and sadists involved in war. Still, we also know that there are many others who are troubled by what they are being asked to do, and some, no doubt, think twice about executing innocents.

The IDF has pioneered AI systems that remove the human element that might resist unnecessary killing, and the U.S. is very interested in this technology as well. However, removing the human element from decisions of life and death risks trivializing the act of killing even further than modern warfare already does. History shows that psychological and emotional barriers to killing, like empathy and moral hesitation, are crucial checks in combat scenarios. When these are bypassed by machines, it opens up a Pandora’s box of ethical and practical dangers, as autonomous weapons don’t experience the same moral discomfort or hesitation that soldiers often do.

Once war becomes a calculation rather than a deeply felt human experience, the threshold for conflict is bound to lower considerably. And if other nations or rogue entities acquire similar technologies, an arms race in autonomous killing machines is almost inevitable.

Share

Further reading: