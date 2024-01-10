Share this postThe AI Assisted ADD/ASD Gamification Productivity Hypothesismathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe AI Assisted ADD/ASD Gamification Productivity HypothesisExtending the productivity window of those with hyperactive neurodivergent brains with generative AI Large Language Model assistants.Mathew AldredJan 10, 2024∙ Paid4Share this postThe AI Assisted ADD/ASD Gamification Productivity Hypothesismathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in