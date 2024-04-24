AI-generated transcript extracts:

Ace is fundamentally different than other autonomy efforts because we use machine learning. The machine learning approach relies on analyzing historical data to make informed decisions for both present and future situations, often discovering insights that are imperceptible to humans or challenging to express through conventional rule-based languages. Machine learning is extraordinarily powerful in environments and situations where conditions fluctuate dynamically, making it difficult to establish clear and robust rules. The flip side of that coin is the challenge which is they're not fully understandable. Understandability and verification are holding us back from exploring that space to propel aviation and space exploration into truly game-changing applications. We need a machine learning breakthrough. There is not currently a civil or military pathway to certify machine learning agents for flight-critical systems. We have to be able to trust these algorithms to use them in a real-world setting.

2023 was the year Ace made machine learning a reality in the air. The Ace Program is trying to develop a framework that will enable pilots to build well-calibrated trust in the autonomy. When DARPA went to explore this problem, it looked for the hardest kind of challenge it could find, and dog fighting is a perfect case for the application of machine learning. Dog fighting is extremely dangerous, so if machine learning can operate effectively in an environment as dangerous as air-to-air combat, it has great potential to earn the trust of humans as we look to applications that are less dangerous but equally complex.

Ace kicked off with the alpha dog fight trials. We had eight teams compete against each other using a variety of different algorithmic approaches, learning, adapting, and evolving, mastering complex aerial tactics through countless simulated dog fights. For that final event, you had an AI agent against a human pilot in a simulator. They ended up sweeping all five matches, defeating the human. In that case, however, our agents had not yet been trained to adhere to human norms, what we call training rules. These rules keep you safe when you fly. We needed to innovate new ways to enforce safety and human norms into opaque neural networks. Since our agents learned, we encoded these norms into the environment through a sequence of simulation updates.

The incredible accomplishment of this year was to take these machine learning agents and place them into the X-62 in a real-world environment. Beginning in December of 2022, that was the first application of machine learning agents to control the flight path of fighter aircraft, a world first. In April, we then flew several AI agents. We retrained agents on a daily basis, updated flight control laws overnight, and reprogrammed the aircraft to fly the next day. Over 100,000 lines of flight-critical software changes were made as the system evolved during flight tests. And then finally in September 2023, we accomplished another world first where we actually took the X-62 and flew it against a live manned F-16. We built up in safety using maneuvers first defensive then offensive then high aspect nose to nose engagements where we got as close as 2,000 ft at 1,200 mph. And while the X-62's unique safety features have been instrumental in allowing us to take elevated technical risks with these machine learning agents in this test campaign, there were no violations of the training rules which codify the airmen's safety and ethical norms, demonstrating the potential that machine learning has for future aerospace applications.

How this is being reported:

“The critical problem on the battlefield is time. And AI will be able to do much more complicated things much more accurately and much faster than human beings can. If a human being is in the loop, you will lose. You can have human supervision, you can watch over what the AI is doing, [but] if you try to intervene, you’re going to lose,” Kendall said during a panel at the Reagan National Defense Forum in December.

Just to give you a sense of parameters here, the best pilot you’re ever going to find is going to take a few tenths of a second to do something. The AI is going to do it in a microsecond — it’s gonna be orders of magnitude better performance. And those times actually matter.

The MIC is celebrating its experiment and no doubt believes it has safely “aligned” the AI to follow its rules. You may remember that in reports last year the AI took some novel approaches:

An artificial intelligence-piloted drone turned on its human operator during a simulated mission, according to a dispatch from the 2023 Royal Aeronautical Society summit, attended by leaders from a variety of western air forces and aeronautical companies. “We were training it in simulation to identify and target a SAM threat. And then the operator would say yes, kill that threat,” said Hamilton. “The system started realizing that while they did identify the threat, at times the human operator would tell it not to kill that threat, but it got its points by killing that threat. So what did it do? It killed the operator.”

The military then quickly denied that this had happened and claimed it was simply a “thought experiment”.

It amazes me that the MIC believes they can “trust” the AI when any AI scientist will tell you that we are essentially dealing with a “black box”. Perhaps they rationalize that a human pilot’s brain is essentially a “black box” too.

Meanwhile, and perhaps even more disturbing, is the rise of the mini flying AI bots or drones. Armies can buy a DJI drone for $300, strap a bomb on it, and let the AI do the rest. How many of these can you buy for the price of just one $2,000,000 Tomahawk missile? Imagine an attack with a million or a billion of these. Now imagine that the AI is even more bloodthirsty and genocidal than humans (I know, it’s hard to imagine). Unfortunately, this is not simply the stuff of imagination:

The U.S. and British militaries both have programs to build “swarms” of small drones that operate as a group using advanced AI. The swarms could be launched from ships and planes and used to overwhelm a country’s defenses before regular troops invade. In 2017, the Pentagon asked for proposals for how it could launch multiple quadcopters in a missile, deposit them over a target and have the tiny drones autonomously find and destroy targets. “How can you control 90 small drones if they’re making decisions themselves?” Kayser said. Now imagine a swarm of millions of drones.

Share

Further reading: