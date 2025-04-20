The 77th Brigade Operative

Genus: Narrativus Tacticianus NonLethalus

Common Name: The Digital Drip-Feeder

Danger Level: 💂💂💂💂💂 (Covert but compliant)

Alias:

The Keyboard Kommando

Sir Scroll-a-Lot

His Majesty’s Meme Wrangler

Major Narrative™

The Twitter-Watching Wallflower

Habitat:

HQ near Newbury (built over the ruins of informed consent)

Shared Slack channels with Cabinet Office psyops teams

Twitter shadowban logs

LinkedIn profiles with just enough redactions to be creepy

Appearance:

Camouflage uniform + clipboard + smartphone with glowing bird icon

Inscrutable half-smile, suggesting moral discomfort and job security

Eyewear signals "data-driven," while helmet says "don’t @ me"

Primary Behaviours:

Narrative Sculpting™:

Shapes online discourse using “dynamic behavioural prompts”

(Translation: posts, flags, nudges, and maybe a dossier if you misbehave)

Disinfo Alchemy:

Declares inconvenient facts as malinformation

“Yes, it’s true, but you’re not supposed to notice.”

Civilian Surveillance Freelance™:

Keeps spreadsheets on lockdown critics, meme pages, and grannies with suspiciously libertarian knitting blogs

Virtue Cloaking:

“We only monitor you because we love you”

Often delivered while denying psychological operations exist

Social Platform Symbiosis:

May also be employed at Twitter, Meta, or writing poetry about compliance under a pen name like G. Narrative

Algorithm Whispering:

Claims not to censor—merely “elevates responsible voices” while throttling dissent with a smile

Known Tools:

“Fact-checking” overlays

Bot amplification kits

Soft censorship dashboards

Narrative inoculation PowerPoints

Viral suppression spreadsheets titled “Community Wellness Metrics”

Call:

“This tweet lacks nuance.”

“We’re not shadowbanning. You’ve just been contextually de-amplified.”

“We’re shaping behaviour—not thoughts. Thoughts are messy.”

Feeding Habits:

Ministry of Defence talking points

Weekly debriefs with the Cabinet Office Rapid Response Unit™

Crisis actor spreadsheets

LinkedIn endorsements from technocrats

Affiliations:

77th Brigade, Psychological Ops Division

UK Rapid Response Unit

CISA, GCHQ (frequent Slack guest)

Twitter Editorial (Middle East desk, as needed)

The Institute for Narrative Containment & Mild Panic

Legal Disclaimer:

The characters featured in The Field Guide to Cultural Compliance Fauna are entirely fictional creations from a parallel universe that only coincidentally resembles our own. Any similarities to real people, institutions, or ideologies are the result of quantum entanglement, satire, or tragic cosmic absurdity—and are absolutely not intended to reflect reality.

