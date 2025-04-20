The 77th Brigade Operative
From The Field Guide to Cultural Compliance Fauna
Genus: Narrativus Tacticianus NonLethalus
Common Name: The Digital Drip-Feeder
Danger Level: 💂💂💂💂💂 (Covert but compliant)
Alias:
The Keyboard Kommando
Sir Scroll-a-Lot
His Majesty’s Meme Wrangler
Major Narrative™
The Twitter-Watching Wallflower
Habitat:
HQ near Newbury (built over the ruins of informed consent)
Shared Slack channels with Cabinet Office psyops teams
Twitter shadowban logs
LinkedIn profiles with just enough redactions to be creepy
Appearance:
Camouflage uniform + clipboard + smartphone with glowing bird icon
Inscrutable half-smile, suggesting moral discomfort and job security
Eyewear signals "data-driven," while helmet says "don’t @ me"
Primary Behaviours:
Narrative Sculpting™:
Shapes online discourse using “dynamic behavioural prompts”
(Translation: posts, flags, nudges, and maybe a dossier if you misbehave)
Disinfo Alchemy:
Declares inconvenient facts as malinformation
“Yes, it’s true, but you’re not supposed to notice.”
Civilian Surveillance Freelance™:
Keeps spreadsheets on lockdown critics, meme pages, and grannies with suspiciously libertarian knitting blogs
Virtue Cloaking:
“We only monitor you because we love you”
Often delivered while denying psychological operations exist
Social Platform Symbiosis:
May also be employed at Twitter, Meta, or writing poetry about compliance under a pen name like G. Narrative
Algorithm Whispering:
Claims not to censor—merely “elevates responsible voices” while throttling dissent with a smile
Known Tools:
“Fact-checking” overlays
Bot amplification kits
Soft censorship dashboards
Narrative inoculation PowerPoints
Viral suppression spreadsheets titled “Community Wellness Metrics”
Call:
“This tweet lacks nuance.”
“We’re not shadowbanning. You’ve just been contextually de-amplified.”
“We’re shaping behaviour—not thoughts. Thoughts are messy.”
Feeding Habits:
Ministry of Defence talking points
Weekly debriefs with the Cabinet Office Rapid Response Unit™
Crisis actor spreadsheets
LinkedIn endorsements from technocrats
Affiliations:
77th Brigade, Psychological Ops Division
UK Rapid Response Unit
CISA, GCHQ (frequent Slack guest)
Twitter Editorial (Middle East desk, as needed)
The Institute for Narrative Containment & Mild Panic
Legal Disclaimer:
The characters featured in The Field Guide to Cultural Compliance Fauna are entirely fictional creations from a parallel universe that only coincidentally resembles our own. Any similarities to real people, institutions, or ideologies are the result of quantum entanglement, satire, or tragic cosmic absurdity—and are absolutely not intended to reflect reality.
