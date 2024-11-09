I fear the imbeciles in the UK government must have taken my satire (from the Dissident Colouring Book #1) as an instruction manual:
Fearing that their bats might be disturbed by a new railway line, they’ve decided to build a shed for them:
Thompson, questioned at an industry conference about the huge costs of building HS2, said the railway’s budget was driven partly by legal constraints and the demands of conflicting agencies, as well as government indecision, with more than 8,000 different permits needed along the route.
He gave the example of the Sheephouse Wood bat protection structure, adding: “We call it a shed.”
The Bechstein’s bat was “generally pretty available in most of northern Europe, western Europe”, he said. “But nevertheless, under the Wildlife Act, 1981, it’s deemed to be a protected species in the UK, this bat, even though there’s lots of them.”
Thompson added: “No evidence, by the way, that high-speed trains interfere with bats, but leave it on one side.”
According to HS2, more than 20 alternative proposals were considered but discounted as even more costly or failing to protect the bats and therefore illegal. A Treasury-commissioned review in 2021 undertaken by DfT, Defra and Arup concluded the “bat shed” remained the most viable solution
Well, at least it will be convenient for those who like to make GOF bioweapon viruses…
Hello Mathew,
We know that the Americans have been experimenting with bats to manufacture their biological weapons like SARS-CoV-2, but your story below seems to be about the stupidity of the greenies and the governments narrative to put animals before people. The same thing happened in a small town called Gladstone, Queensland Australia, a colony of fruit bats were chased away from farmers mango trees. They setup a new home very close to a residential area and despite the residences attempts to have them removed they were told that they simply must learn to live with nature.
The fruit bats are known for squawking continuously of an evening and their faeces adorned not only the clothes left on the clotheslines overnight but the homes that people were living in. The council turn the fruit bat colony into a tourist attraction, they put up a sign explaining what type of bats they were and extended a walkway and made the best-looking bridge you have ever seen so people could walk straight through them.
The fruit bats started attacking people, at first it was ignored then one night a bat flew into a house and terrorised the occupants, the problem could no longer be ignored. A Vet was called in to do an autopsy on the aggressive bat that had terrorised the family, and it was discovered that the bat had a virus, and it was making them aggressive towards humans. Well, that was the end of the fruit bats, the council called a helicopter and the colony was relocated.
The fruit bat colony sign was quickly removed, and the Gladstone City Council was much wiser for their experience.
True Story