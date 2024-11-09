I fear the imbeciles in the UK government must have taken my satire (from the Dissident Colouring Book #1) as an instruction manual:

Fearing that their bats might be disturbed by a new railway line, they’ve decided to build a shed for them:

Thompson, questioned at an industry conference about the huge costs of building HS2, said the railway’s budget was driven partly by legal constraints and the demands of conflicting agencies, as well as government indecision, with more than 8,000 different permits needed along the route. He gave the example of the Sheephouse Wood bat protection structure, adding: “We call it a shed.”

The Bechstein’s bat was “generally pretty available in most of northern Europe, western Europe”, he said. “But nevertheless, under the Wildlife Act, 1981, it’s deemed to be a protected species in the UK, this bat, even though there’s lots of them.”

Thompson added: “No evidence, by the way, that high-speed trains interfere with bats, but leave it on one side.”

According to HS2, more than 20 alternative proposals were considered but discounted as even more costly or failing to protect the bats and therefore illegal. A Treasury-commissioned review in 2021 undertaken by DfT, Defra and Arup concluded the “bat shed” remained the most viable solution

Well, at least it will be convenient for those who like to make GOF bioweapon viruses…

Share

Further reading: