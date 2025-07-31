If you were President of the United States, who would you prioritise:

Your peaceful next-door neighbour and top trading partner — or a tiny, distant Middle Eastern state, heavily subsidised by your taxpayers and constantly embroiled in war?

For Donald Trump, the answer is clear. The moment Canada hinted at supporting Palestinian statehood, he threatened to sabotage trade negotiations. Not with Iran. Not with Russia. With Canada.

For me too, everything is becoming increasingly clear.

Allegiance to Israel now overrides all other foreign policy priorities.

If you question Israel’s behaviour — even politely, even diplomatically — the U.S. will treat you like a hostile actor. Even if you’re Canada.

This is bigger than Trump.

We are entering a foreign policy era where allegiance to one specific state — Israel — is becoming a litmus test for global legitimacy. Dissent is punished. Trade is weaponised.

If you were President, would you throw your neighbour under the bus to score points with a tiny foreign regime thousands of miles away — one that steals your nuclear secrets and spies on your government?

Donald Trump would.

And he just did.

Now, if Trump were a sincere, fire-breathing Christian Zionist — a Schofield Bible-thumping, apocalyptic preacher yearning for Armageddon and the rapture — I could at least understand his priorities. But he’s not. At best, Trump’s religious aspirations begin and end with selling a few Bibles and maybe building a “Holy Land” Trump Tower and golf course in the Negev.

No undemented 80-year-old threatens a trade war with his largest trading partner over a few petty grifts. No, this isn’t religious fervour. This is something else entirely.

This is the smell of blackmail, money, the military-industrial complex, and the long shadow of kompromat.

We may never live to see the full truth about Epstein and the Zionist networks he served — but when it finally comes out (JFK took 60+ years), what will future generations think of this era?

