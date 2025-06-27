I was surprised to discover that even here in impoverished Nova Scotia, many people are willing to pay $5.00 for a coffee.

And yet, most won’t pay $5 ($3.66 US) to read 30+ articles a month that might challenge them in some way and provide some truly independent and non-tribal analysis they won’t find anywhere else. They will pay for the quick dopamine hit of bean juice, or a monthly subscription that tells them they’re right, which, as far as I can tell, is what most Substacks do. I joked about this a while back (see below), and it still holds true.

So, to the 40 readers who keep this strange little Substack alive: thank you. I genuinely admire you. You support an unusual endeavour that likely confronts you with ideas you don’t always agree with — and yet you stick with it. Clearly, you value critical thinking over comfort, which is deeply encouraging in a world increasingly allergic to ambiguity, nuance, and dissent; it is, in fact, a world that prefers curated certainty, pre-chewed opinions, and moral outrage on tap, all padded with ideological foam for safety.

This newsletter doesn’t run on grants, billionaire donor funding, approved narratives, or tribal signalling; it runs on rabbit fuel and on the voluntary support of people who still believe the truth is worth chasing, even when it bites.

Thank you.

Tangent from T.W. Burrows: The smooth-brained humans wouldn’t pay to read this if it came with a free donut. Weirdly, they will take a toxic jab for a donut (correction: two free donuts)

Did you like the ‘heart-shaped’ touch? A doughy tribute to arterial inflammation, in more ways than one.

