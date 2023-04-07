Share this postTestosterone Is Not a “Toxin”, Men Need It in Order to Fight the Forces of Conformity, Compliance and Submissionmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherTestosterone Is Not a “Toxin”, Men Need It in Order to Fight the Forces of Conformity, Compliance and SubmissionWe Don’t Need Scheming and Deceptive Boys With Their “Strategic Prosocial Behaviour”; We Need Men Willing to Fight for What Is Right, Not What Is “Convenient”Mathew AldredApr 07, 2023∙ Paid16Share this postTestosterone Is Not a “Toxin”, Men Need It in Order to Fight the Forces of Conformity, Compliance and Submissionmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther15ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in