Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back Better

Testimony from NCI: Unvaccinated Child Submitted to Jab Propaganda at School

Do my readers know of any similar experiences?
Mathew Aldred
Apr 23, 2023
∙ Paid
8
Share

The full video is for paid subscribers

Build Back Better
Build Back Better
Authors
Mathew Aldred