Yesterday, the “Assisted Dying Bill” was passed in the UK’s House of Commons by 330 votes to 275. Will the UK now be following Canada down the slippery slope of State assisted death? Unlike the Canadian Midwit™ propaganda would have you believe, slippery slopes are all too real. Start down this slope, and very soon, you find that vulnerable people, like autistic people, poor people in need of help, veterans with PTSD, and even people with bed sores, are enabled and even encouraged to end their lives prematurely (see numerous articles below).

What’s in the Bill? My assistant’s summary:

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill outlines a legislative framework to allow terminally ill adults in England and Wales to request assistance to end their lives under strict safeguards. Key aspects include:

Eligibility: Applicants must be terminally ill with a prognosis of death within six months, have mental capacity as per the Mental Capacity Act 2005, be 18 or older, and be residents of England or Wales for at least a year. Process: A "first declaration" must be signed voluntarily by the patient, witnessed by a coordinating doctor and another independent witness.

Two medical assessments (by a coordinating and an independent doctor) ensure the patient meets the criteria, has the capacity, and is not under coercion.

After a reflection period, a "second declaration" is required, confirmed by court approval. Safeguards: Stringent identity verification.

Safeguards against coercion, with severe penalties for falsification or undue influence.

Assistance involves providing an "approved substance," which the patient must self-administer. Healthcare Protections: Medical professionals are not obligated to participate and are shielded from liability when acting under the law. Regulatory Oversight: Monitoring by Chief Medical Officers.

Annual reports and a mandatory review of the Act after five years.

My analysis:

As expected, the bill is framed with so-called safeguards; however, are these like the handrails at the top of waterpark slides—eventually, society lets go, and the slide to oblivion begins.

Who trusts the Malthusian elites not to put pressure on vulnerable people to opt for assisted dying due to their financial burdens or societal expectations?

Who trusts their assessment of mental capacity, particularly in cases of depression or cognitive decline? Do we care about what The Experts™ are deciding for our vulnerable neighbours?

Historical examples from Belgium, the Netherlands, and Canada demonstrate that initial "safeguarded" assisted dying laws often expand to include non-terminal illnesses, mental health conditions, or even minors. Why wouldn’t the same happen in the UK?

Who trusts the New Normal Collectivist Authoritarians not to normalize assisted dying to the point where societal views on the value of life, particularly for individuals with disabilities or chronic conditions, begin to shift?

