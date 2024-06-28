I didn’t watch the debate, because I knew it would be too much cringe for me to handle. Unfortunately, I made the mistake of going on X this morning. So, perhaps some of my readers could help me out; please tell me these clips are AI deepfakes:

With the exception of Covid, perhaps we have just witnessed the greatest gaslighting in world history, with a significant percentage of the population of the world’s most powerful and nuclear-armed nation still believing this:

Is this how it all ends? Is this the final command before the big red button is pressed?

"The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command." George Orwell, Nineteen Eighty-Four.

This may be the greatest tragedy in history, not because I have any pity for America's demented leader but because the human species is threatened by nuclear extinction and the ‘leader of the free world’ wants to boast about his golf handicap (at least that’s about all I could translate). This is beyond the darkest absurdist dystopian satire that I could ever write.

Then again, maybe we’re all in a great cosmic simulation/game/test and some sick non-human intelligence thinks this is all very amusing.

