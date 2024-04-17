Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Never listen to me about anything financial. What would I know? Always listen to the financial advice of the banksters, right?

TD Bank or Toronto Dominion Bank famously froze the bank accounts of supporters of the Freedom Convoy.

However, Bitcoin still got through to the truckers to help them pay the bills.

TD Bank is also famous in Canada for spreading fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) about Bitcoin:

And they have even prevented people from using their TD accounts to buy Bitcoin:

But because you, my dear reader, are now familiar with the way banksters operate, it should not surprise you to see how they have now gone from FUD to FoMo (fear of missing out):

Whilst in Canada buying spot Bitcoin ETFs (a share in the Bitcoins bought by one of the investment companies, like Purpose), as opposed to actual Bitcoin, can allow you TFSA capital gains tax breaks, if the SHTF it’s always going to be “Not your keys, not your coins”. Just as if you leave cash in your bank account, or gold in the bank vault, as some people have found out.

Incidentally, the next halving is probably in about two days:

