A reprehensible propaganda piece from the Canadian State broadcaster (paid for with taxpayer money):

But there are hints of what could be the path forward for this country as it grapples with the painful realization that its strongest and closest ally has turned on it, every new day bringing shocking evidence of Washington's embrace of the Kremlin.

Why the hateful propaganda? Why can’t the U.S. seek friendly relations with Russia? Well, it seems the Military-Industrial Complex is determined to make money one way or another; if America is going to start turning off the dollars to the forever war machine, the Canadian and European elites are ready and willing to get even richer at the expense of the plebs sent to the front, and ‘collateral damage’:

European officials have entered into talks with Canada that aim to incorporate this country into a new defence production partnership, potentially allowing Canadian firms to bid for contracts as Europe prepares to rearm on a massive scale.

"Canada provides defence in depth. It's much harder to hit this country with missiles," he said. Not only does Canada's vast terrain offer unique possibilities to train European forces, including low-level flight training that is all but impossible over Europe, it could also play an important part in Europe's rearmament.

Governments in Europe, he says, are pitching the massive rearmament now underway as an economic opportunity for their own young people.

"If I was a politician, I would be saying every factory in Canada that's going out of business, we're going to figure out how we can make it part of the defence industrial complex and how we can provide for our European partners."

And there you have it: lots of money to be made by “the defence industrial complex”, aka the Military-Industrial Complex that Eisenhower warned us all about. And when the war starts, there will be many young people to send to the meat grinder, probably drafted, thus thinning the herd before the AI bots take all the jobs anyway. It’s a win-win for the elites.

These people have to be stopped before it’s too late.

Further Thoughts (after another coffee and time for angry reflection):

This disgusting piece from the globalist establishment encapsulates the standard playbook of war propaganda—conjuring existential threats, demonizing people and countries, and using the illusion of economic opportunity for all to justify the expansion of the war machine.

The absurdity of framing the U.S. as having "turned on" Canada should be obvious to anyone not suffering from brain damage. But the real goal here is psychological conditioning—priming Canadians to accept an expanded role in global militarization, not as a matter of national defence, but as a business opportunity.

Notice how this CBC piece seamlessly incorporates economic concerns—empty factories, employment for young people—into the justification for war production. The Military-Industrial Complex doesn’t just survive on conflict; it thrives on economic hardship, absorbing resources and labour that could be directed toward productive civilian needs.

War is about money, power, and social control. The elites don’t just profit from selling weapons; they also manage the population by keeping young men and women occupied with war instead of economic discontent at home; funny enough, you hardly have time to worry about never being able to afford your own home when a kamikaze drone is chasing you.

And the final, sinister truth? Rearmament is most profitable if the weapons actually get used and the innocent die.

