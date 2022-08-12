Share this postTavistock Gender Clinic To Be Sued For Puberty Blockers on Children mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherTavistock Gender Clinic To Be Sued For Puberty Blockers on Children Leading Gender Identity Clinic To Be Shut DownMathew AldredAug 12, 2022∙ Paid14Share this postTavistock Gender Clinic To Be Sued For Puberty Blockers on Children mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in