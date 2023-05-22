Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back Better

Tasmanian Pastor, Dr Andrew Corbett, Apologised for Urging People to Take the Vaccine

Why Did So Many Religious Leaders Fall for the Propaganda?
Mathew Aldred
May 22, 2023
∙ Paid
6
Share

The full video is for paid subscribers

Build Back Better
Build Back Better
Authors
Mathew Aldred